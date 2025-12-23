БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Water Prices to Rise Across Most of Bulgaria from the New Year

In Sofia the water price goes up by 12%, in Kardzhali - by 14%, in Silistra customers will pay 6,44 BGN per cubic meter

нова година висока цена водата страната
Снимка: The image is illustrative

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) has approved requests by water utilities for higher water prices. The increases, which will come into force from the New Year, will apply to most towns and cities across the country. The newly approved prices are set in leva but will be converted into euros at the official exchange rate after 1 January 2026.

The steepest increase will be in Kardzhali, where prices will rise by almost 14%, bringing the cost to 5.19 leva per cubic metre. In Sofia, which has the largest number of consumers, the rise is also significant at 12%, with the price reaching 4.12 leva per cubic metre.

With an increase of 4.8%, Silistra will have the most expensive water in the country, at 6.44 leva per cubic metre. Razgrad follows, where from 1 January consumers will pay 6.33 leva per cubic metre, an increase of 1.1% compared with this year.

However, there will be some places where water prices will fall next year. In Shumen, prices will decrease by 1%, although the city will still remain among those with the most expensive water services, at 5.96 leva per cubic metre. Consumers in Yambol will see a more substantial reduction of almost 12%, with the price dropping to 4.52 leva per cubic metre.

In Vratsa, water will cost 5.48 leva per cubic metre, an increase of 8.9%. In Veliko Tarnovo, the price will rise by 8.8% to 5.12 leva per cubic metre. In Gabrovo, consumers will pay 4.93 leva, up 8.4%. In Varna, the price will be 5.92 leva per cubic metre, an increase of 6.6%. In Burgas, water will cost 5.28 leva per cubic metre, up 1.4%, while in Plovdiv the price will rise by 4% to 3.73 leva per cubic metre.


