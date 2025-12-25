Merry Christmas!

On 25 December, Christians around the world celebrate one of the most important religious holidays – the Nativity of Christ, or Christmas. In Orthodox churches, a festive Divine Liturgy of St John Chrysostom is held.

The troparion (hymn) for the feast is as follows:

Thy Nativity, O Christ our God, Has shone to the world the light of wisdom. For by it, those who worshipped the stars were taught by a star to adore Thee The Sun of Righteousness, and to know Thee, the Orient from on high. O Lord, glory to Thee!

Over 2,000 years ago, in the outskirts of Bethlehem, the Virgin Mary gave birth to the Infant Christ. She gently wrapped Him in swaddling clothes and laid Him in a manger. Angels proclaimed, “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, goodwill toward men.” The shepherds were the first to hear their praise and, guided by their faith, came to worship the Christ Child.

Following a different path, the Magi – the wise men from the East – also reached the newborn God. Their journey was arduous, much like the journey from Babylon to Bethlehem, or the path of those seeking truth through intellectual and spiritual struggle, theology, philosophy, and science. This path leads to God when truth is sought wholeheartedly, with prayer and devotion.

On the night of Christ’s birth, the Star of Bethlehem shone brightly. The Magi, who were not only rulers but also scholars, observed the heavens. When they saw a wondrous star rise in the east, they set out to pay homage to the newborn Christ. Tradition preserves their names: Balthazar, Caspar, and Melchior. They brought gifts for the infant Jesus – gold for the King, frankincense for God, and myrrh for man.

Christmas commemorates the incarnation of God in human form – the Son of God, Jesus Christ, became Man to save humanity. It is the greatest miracle, the most profound gift bestowed upon humankind.

The team of BNT News and bntnews.bg wishes you a blessed and joyful Christmas, spent with your loved ones!