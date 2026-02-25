Prehistoric Complex "Provadia - Saltworks" Received the European Heritage Label for 2025

БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
The prehistoric complex Provadia – Solnitsata has been awarded the European Heritage Label for 2025, in recognition of its key role in Europe’s history and culture, the European Commission has announced.

A further 12 sites have also been honoured, including the “Sites of Peace” project — a European network of locations in Bulgaria (Kaynardzha), Portugal, Spain, France, Hungary, Slovakia and Croatia, where peace treaties were concluded between the 13th and 19th centuries.

The European Heritage Label is a flagship initiative of the Creative Europe programme. It recognises sites that have had a profound impact on the history, culture and development of the European Union.

The 13 sites were selected by a panel of independent experts. The winners will be invited to an award ceremony for the European Heritage Label, to be held on 22 April 2026 in Brussels.

Solnitsata ("The Saltworks") was a prehistoric town located near the present day town of Provadia, Varna district, not far from the Bulgarian Black Sea coast. It is believed by archaeologists to be the oldest town in Europe. Solnitsata ("The Saltworks") was a fortified stone settlement - citadelle, inner and outer city with pottery production site and the site of a salt production facility approximately six millennia ago.

