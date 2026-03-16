Ahead of the Summer Holiday Season: How Will the Middle East Crisis Affect Prices in Bulgaria?

Rising tensions in the Middle East are already affecting bookings for summer holidays on Bulgaria’s seaside. Tourism representatives in Varna say they expect a temporary slowdown in reservations. At the same time, accommodation prices are forecast to rise by between 10% and 20% due to inflation.

Because of the conflict in the Middle East, along with rising prices and inflation, many tourists are holding back before making reservations for their summer holidays. Industry experts say the duration of the conflict will be crucial for how the tourist season develops in the coming months.

Ivan Groshev, chairman of the Association of Incoming Agencies:

“It matters how long the conflict lasts and what impact it will have on the economy and on consumer behaviour. If we assume it continues for four or five weeks, we could quite reasonably expect a new wave of bookings to resume.”

According to travel agencies, some destinations have already seen a sharp decline in demand.

Nina Chamova, general manager of a travel agency, said:

“There has been a dramatic drop in bookings for destinations such as Dubai, Egypt and Tunisia. In some countries there are even travel warnings affecting destinations like Turkey. People are choosing to travel to places they perceive as safer, and from that perspective Bulgaria could once again benefit from the situation.”

Industry representatives say that in such circumstances it is crucial for the country to promote itself as a safe tourist destination.

Groshev added:

“Messages of stability and security must be communicated – that our country is not part of the tensions in the Middle East and there is no reason for it to be.”

Alongside the international situation, the tourism sector is also facing rising operating costs. Higher fuel and service prices are pushing up the cost of holiday packages. However, strong competition between tourist destinations is limiting more significant price increases, with accommodation costs expected to rise by around 20%.

Silviya Kyoseva, owner of a hotel in Sunny Beach, said:

“Prices are increasing roughly in line with inflation, as in other sectors. In our industry there is little room for speculation, because the environment is highly competitive.”

Early bookings remain the best way for travellers to secure a more affordable holiday, while tourism operators say they hope reservations will soon return to their usual pace.