14-Year-Old Boy Dies After Jumping Into River Barrage in Muglizh

A 14-year-old boy has lost his life after jumping into one of the barrages on the full-flowing river in Muglizh (Southern Bulgaria, Stara Zagora district) to go swimming.

According to initial information, the boy sank just seconds after entering the water and did not resurface. His friends, who witnessed the incident, immediately sought help from security personnel in the area.

The child's body was later found approximately 500 metres downstream from the point where he had entered the river.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated, and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is under way.