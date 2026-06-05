Ticha Village After the Torrential Rain: Residents Left Without Belongings, Pregnant Woman Develops Complications

The iron bridge over the Cherna River in the village of Ticha has been demolished after it was identified as the cause of flooding overnight.

More than 30 houses were inundated, and throughout the day teams from the army, forestry services and volunteers worked to clear the damage caused by the flood.

The disaster passed without casualties, but many residents said they now have to start their lives over, as the water destroyed their belongings and household appliances, which will be difficult to replace.

People in Ticha spent the night in fear inside their flooded homes, with water levels reaching over one metre inside some properties.

Following the tension overnight, a pregnant woman from the village developed complications.

The first to respond on site were senior sanitary inspector Staff Sergeant Krasimira Zaykova of the 61st Battalion and volunteer Margarita Ustabasheva from the Bulgarian Red Cross.

Homes and Gardens Flooded in Ticha Village, Part of Kotel–Omurtag Road Is Also Under Water

Krasimira Zaykova, said she was informed by a volunteer that an incident involving a pregnant woman had occurred.

She explained that a representative from the Bulgarian Red Cross later arrived on site, assisted her, and together they waited for the arrival of emergency services (112) while monitoring the condition of the injured woman.

Staff Sergeant Krasimira Zaykova:

"I was actually notified by a volunteer that something had happened with the pregnant woman. Afterwards, the Red Cross sent a representative who helped me, and together we waited for the arrival of 112 and monitored the injured woman." Asked whether the woman was carried to the ambulance, she replied: "We simply wanted to spare her the pain she was experiencing while walking." Many residents were left with only the clothes on their backs after the overnight disaster. Osman Osman, affected resident:

"Everything went. The harvest, the household belongings, freezers, washing machines. The television is gone, everything." Asked whether he expects help, he said: "Of course I expect help." Snezhana Angelova, affected resident:

"Yes, everything is wet – everything is under water. Nothing is left."

Photos by BTA

In some of the houses, the water could not be fully scooped out and walls had to be broken through to allow it to drain so that cleaning could begin.

"I have never seen such dangerous work before. We were trapped, in some kind of trap."

While clearing the damage today, many people were also looking up at the clouds gathering overhead.

Osman Osman, affected resident:

"Yesterday it was like this again. A black cloud came from over there. I realised immediately. I am 66 years old... I know that when a black cloud appears from that direction, it is always dangerous. When the Cherna River comes, there are always anomalies."

People are now hoping for some form of assistance, as none of them have insurance for their homes or belongings.



