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Homes and Gardens Flooded in Ticha Village, Part of Kotel–Omurtag Road Is Also Under Water

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Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
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In response to the deteriorating situation, the Regional Governor of Sliven activated the BG-ALERT early warning system to inform residents and travellers of the risks.

хората засегнатите наводнения райони следят указанията местните власти призоваха здравното министерство
Снимка: The image is illustrative

Homes and gardens in the village of Ticha, near Kotel, have been flooded after the Cherna River overflowed following heavy rainfall in the region.

The flooding has caused substantial material damage. There are currently no reports of injuries or people requiring rescue.

Part of the Kotel–Omurtag road has also been submerged, creating dangerous conditions for motorists and significantly affecting traffic in the area.

Due to the worsening situation, the Regional Governor of Sliven activated the BG-ALERT early warning system.

The situation on the ground remains serious.

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