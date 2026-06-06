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Two Dead and Nine Injured After Serious Crash on 'Chelopeshko Shose' in Sofia (updated)

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Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
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линейки две жертви пострадали катастрофата челопешко шосе
Снимка: BTA

A total of 10 ambulances responded to the scene of the crash on 'Chelopeshko Shose' Boulevard this evening, June 5, the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry added that it is providing full support to the emergency medical teams responding to the serious accident.

Serious crash in Sofia following collision involving a bus and several cars.

Tragically, one person – a 27-year-old man – died as a result of the collision. A second fatality was later confirmed. A 31-year-old man, who had been transported to Tsaritsa Yoanna – ISUL Hospital with severe multiple injuries, also died. Both men had been travelling on the bus.

Nine injured people have been taken to hospitals in Sofia:

  • St Anna University Hospital – three patients
  • Pirogov University Emergency Hospital – one patient
  • Military Medical Academy (MMA) – two patients
  • Tsaritsa Yoanna – ISUL University Hospital – three patients.

In addition to the 61-year-old bus driver, two 15-year-old boys have been admitted to ISUL Hospital. They are in a stable condition but will undergo further examinations, hospital officials said.

Two emergency response teams remain at the scene and are on standby should further assistance be required.

Photo by BTA

The Ministry of Health is monitoring the situation, coordinating its actions with the Emergency Medical Services Centre and the receiving hospitals, while providing full support to medical teams.

Authorities are urging all motorists in the area to drive with extra caution and to follow the instructions of the Traffic Police.

The two drivers of the passenger cars involved in the serious bus crash in Sofia, which claimed two lives, hold Czech driving licences, BNT has learned.

Deputy Sofia City Prosecutor, Angel Kanev, said the two men had never undergone driver training in Bulgaria.

According to BNT sources, one of the drivers obtained his licence in the Czech Republic last year, while the other received his licence two years ago.

"The responsibility for the crash lies unequivocally with the drivers of the passenger cars," the Deputy City Prosecutor stated.

Breathalyser tests carried out on both drivers returned negative results for alcohol and drugs. Blood samples have also been ordered, as certain substances cannot be detected by roadside testing devices.

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