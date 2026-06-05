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Bus Overturns After Serious Crash on Chelopeshko Shose in Sofia, There Are Injured

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Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
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A serious road accident has occurred on Chelopeshko Shose in Sofia.

According to unofficial information, one person has died and 25 others have been injured following a collision involving a city transport bus and three cars.

The crash occurred shortly after 7:30pm local time. Eight emergency medical teams were dispatched to the scene.

Five people who sustained serious injuries have already been admitted to University Hospital Tsaritsa Yoanna – ISUL, Military Medical Academy and St Anna University Hospital for treatment.

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