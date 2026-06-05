Bulgaria's Justice Minister Naydenov Met European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kovesi

European Prosecutor General Laura Kövesi met today, June 5, in Luxembourg with Bulgarian Justice Minister Nikolay Naydenov.

The main topic of discussion was the delay in the appointment of the new European Prosecutor from Bulgaria, and the negative repercussions this will cause for the efficiency of EPPO’s work.

The European Chief Prosecutor urged the Bulgarian authorities to refrain from politicising the selection process and to complete it as fast as possible, in accordance with the applicable legal framework.

Minister Naydenov emphasised that he would maintain a balance between speed, transparency, and accountability in the selection of the European Prosecutor.

Finally, they exchanged views on cooperation between the Bulgarian Ministry of Justice and the EPPO on legislative matters relevant to the EPPO’s mandate, including measures aimed at strengthening the fight against VAT fraud.