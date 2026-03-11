БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
"200 Moments from Reality" - An Exhibition by Mikhail Zaimov

200 мига реалността ndash изложба михаил заимов

This evening, March 11, Mihail Zaimov presented his exhibition “200 Moments from Reality” at One Gallery in Sofia.

The exhibition brings together photographs taken over the past several years and will remain on display at the gallery until the end of the month. In addition to viewing the works, visitors also had the opportunity to purchase the book of the same title and receive a signed copy.

Mihail Zaimov:
“This is more of an attempt at dialogue — an invitation to reflect on our fast-paced daily lives and on what digital transformation really means, and what we are going through. Today, each of us carries a remarkably capable camera in our pocket, which inevitably leads to the production of an enormous amount of virtual noise and to a certain devaluation of creative photography. These photographs come from somewhat more intensive travels over the past three to four years. They are reflections and observations on the world as it is, and on what draws a person to photography.”

