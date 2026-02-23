“Sofia Film Fest” Marks 30 Years with Over 160 Films from 60 Countries

The country’s largest film festival is preparing for its 30th edition. The international Sofia Film Fest opens on 12 March with a rich anniversary programme.

More than 160 films from 60 countries across six continents will be screened in this special edition, with leading actors and directors will personally present the premiere titles. Following their success at the Berlin International Film Festival, films featuring Bulgarian participation will also be shown.

The festival will open with An Ordinary Incident by Iranian director Jafar Panahi, an Oscar nominee.

Actor and lecturer Ivaylo Hristov and cinematographer Emil Hristov will receive the Sofia Award for their contribution to cinema. Three decades of encounters with world cinema will also be marked by two books and three exhibitions.