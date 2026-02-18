Commemorations In Karlovo Mark 153 Years Since the Death of National Hero Vassil Levski

Bulgaria honours the memory of the national hero, Vassil Levski , known as the Apostle of Freedom, the man who transformed his dream into a sacred mission. In his hometown, Karlovo, commemorations have begun marking 153 years since his death.

On February 18, people from across the country have gathered before the monument dedicated to Vassil Levski in Karlovo.

Some 153 years ago, the Apostle walked to the gallows—but not into oblivion. He left behind a legacy: that Bulgaria should be “a pure and sacred republic,” a nation governed by law, honour and equality.

A speech will be delivered by the Speaker of Parliament, Raya Nazaryan.

The commemorative ceremony will conclude with the laying of wreaths and flowers in recognition of Levski’s life and deeds.

***

Vassil Levski was a leading figure in the fight of the Bulgarian people against Ottoman rule in the late 19th century. He was a revolutionary, democrat, ideologist, organiser and leader of the Bulgarian national liberation movement, founder of the Internal Revolutionary Organisation (IRO) and of the Bulgarian Revolutionary Central Committee (BRCC).

He was called the Apostle of Freedom by the Bulgarian people for his self-sacrifice in developing a strategy to liberate Bulgaria from Ottoman rule.

Vassil Levski organised the revolutionary movement across Bulgaria for several years. He established numerous revolutionary committees and started preparing the people for a general uprising. Betrayed by a traitor, he was captured by the Ottoman authorities and was executed by hanging on 18th of February 1873 in the outskirts of Sofia.