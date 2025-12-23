БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Government Allocates BGN 25 Million to Support "Warm Meal" Programme Until September 2026

This was announced by outgoing Social Policy Minister Borislav Gutsanov after the Council of Ministers meeting on December 23

Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

The government has approved BGN 25 million to provide nearly 67,000 people with meals under the “Warm Meal” programme until September 2026.

“The Council of Ministers has decided to secure the necessary funding to continue the ‘Warm Meal’ programme, following the end of its European financing on 30 September this year. The funds will ensure the service is provided until 31 January 2026, as well as financing for the period from the start of 2026 until 30 September of the same year,” stated the outgoing Minister of Social Policy.

The aim is to give people complete confidence that the support will continue, regardless of which government is in office.

“This is not an extra luxury; the warm meal is truly intended for people who genuinely need it and rely on this support,” emphasised outgoing Minister Borislav Gutsanov.

Currently, the service is offered in 226 municipalities across the country.

