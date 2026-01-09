БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
2025 Among the Warmest Years on Record in Bulgaria

The average temperature is 1.2 degrees above normal

нимх 2025 ndash поредната топла година българия
Снимка: БТА/Архив

The year 2025 was another exceptionally warm year for Bulgaria since the beginning of the 21st century, with an average temperature about 1.2 °C above the climate norm, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

The heat record is comparable to 2019, though around 0.8 °C lower than the record set in 2024. Summer 2025 was particularly hot – the third warmest summer since 1930, after 2024 and 2012. Winter, spring, and autumn also recorded above-average temperatures, though with smaller deviations.

Months with temperatures below the climatic norms included February (–2.4 °C), April (–0.3 °C), May (–1.0 °C), and October (–1.1 °C).

Overall, precipitation across Bulgaria in 2025 was close to climate norms, though monthly variations were wide. Summer 2025 was the driest summer since 1930, while the other seasons saw average rainfall above the norm. The most significant rainfall deficits occurred in June (–74%), July (–68%), and September (–67%), whereas October (+172%) and November (+64%) saw the heaviest and most widespread rainfall. Preliminary estimates indicate the annual average precipitation was 616 mm, about 7% below the climate norm.

Throughout 2025, extreme weather events affected various regions of the country, some causing significant damage and fatalities.

  • 16–24 February: Cold waves mainly in north-eastern Bulgaria.
  • 10 April: Heavy snowfall and strong winds left over 100 settlements without electricity in the north-east.
  • 26 April: Intense rainfall caused flash floods in the municipalities of Valchedram, Boychinovtsi, and Hayredin.

During June, July, and August, heatwaves affected almost the entire lowland and semi-mountain regions, excluding the Black Sea coast. Heatwaves were shorter than in 2024 but more widespread in July, with temperatures exceeding 40 °C at multiple locations. On 22 and 26 July, maximum temperatures above 40 °C were recorded at 33 and 35 meteorological stations respectively.

The longest heatwave occurred in Sandanski and the village of Parvomay, Petrich municipality, where temperatures over 40 °C persisted for 6–7 consecutive days (21–27 July). Parts of the Upper Thracian Plain experienced three consecutive days above 40 °C (Radnevo, 7–9 July; Sadovo, 25–27 July).

2–8 October: Heavy rainfall caused flash floods, particularly along the southern Black Sea coast, including the “Elenite” resort area, where four fatalities were reported.

River Levels

  • Winter (2024–2025): Most rivers were below monthly norms.
  • 24–26 December 2024: Significant rainfall increased river levels in the Danube, Black Sea, and Eastern Aegean basins.
  • Spring: River levels mostly remained below norms, with temporary rises due to rainfall and snowmelt. Significant increases were recorded in the first and last 10-day periods of April and late May in the Ogosta, Iskar, Vit, Osam, and Yantra basins. Flooding occurred in Vit (Teteven) and Kalnik (Bulgarski Izvor) on 25–26 May.
  • Summer: River levels mostly remained unchanged or decreased, with short-term rises following rainfall events (27–30 June and 4–6 August). Many rivers fell below monthly norms; some dried completely, including the Lebnitsa, Fakijska (Zidarovo), and Ropotamo (Veselie) rivers.
  • Autumn: Average river flows were at or below norms, except in the Danube basin in October. Flash floods occurred after heavy rainfall on 3 October (southern Black Sea basins), 8–10 October (eastern Danube basin), and 21–22 & 27–29 November (Aegean basin).

For most of the summer season, river levels across the country remained largely unchanged or declined. Short-term rises were recorded on individual days as a result of rainfall, with more significant increases during the periods 27–30 June and 4–6 August. Throughout the summer months, water levels in all rivers were below their monthly average values.

In the final ten days of July, the Lebnitsa River near the village of Lebnitsa dried up. During the same ten-day period and throughout August, the Fakiyska River near Zidarovo and the Ropotamo River near Veselie also ran dry.

During the first two months of the autumn season, average monthly river flows in most parts of the country were around or below normal. Above-average flows were recorded in the Danube basin in October. In November, average monthly water levels in the Black Sea basin and much of the Eastern Aegean basin were below normal, while those in the Danube and Western Aegean basins were around or above average.

In September, the Fakiyska River near Zidarovo and the Ropotamo River near Veselie dried up again, while from the end of the first ten-day period of the month the Lebnitsa River near Lebnitsa also ran dry. Following intense rainfall on 3 October, flash floods and river flooding were reported in catchment areas south of Cape Emine and in coastal zones along the southern Black Sea coast. Prolonged and heavy rainfall also caused flash and river flooding during 8–10 October in the eastern part of the Danube basin, as well as 21–22 and 27–29 November in the Aegean basin.

An agrometeorological report for 2025 shows that between 6 and 14 April, many parts of the country experienced three to five consecutive days of frost. This caused severe damage to stone fruit crops, including apricots, cherries and plums, with losses reaching 80–90%. In northern Bulgaria, damage to walnut blossoms was as high as 90%. The affected area covered more than 84,000 square kilometres.

photo by BTA/archive

