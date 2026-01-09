БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Road Closures to 'Vitosha' Mountain from 10:00 to 15:00 Over the Weekend Due to Snow and Low Temperatures

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
EN
Запази
затварят пътищата витоша 1000 1500 почивните дни
Снимка: Tatyana Dobrolyubova/archive

The routes to Aleko Hut and the Golden Bridges will be temporarily closed from 10:00 to 15:00 over the weekend due to expected snowfall and very low temperatures, the Sofia Municipality has announced. City public transport will operate according to schedule, with additional services ready to be deployed if needed to accommodate an increased number of visitors.

The measure is intended to ensure the uninterrupted movement of public transport and snow-clearing equipment, as well as to prevent accidents and road blockages.

The municipality has urged residents to limit travel during the specified hours and to comply with the temporary restrictions. Authorities are monitoring conditions and will provide timely updates if changes are necessary.

Weather forecasts from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology indicate cloudy conditions with precipitation over the weekend. On Saturday, rain is expected in the Upper Thracian Plain and along the Black Sea coast, while the rest of the country will see snow. Northwest Bulgaria may experience icy conditions. On Sunday, snowfall is expected nationwide, leading to the formation of a snow cover.

On Saturday, winds will remain southerly, with temperatures briefly rising. Minimum temperatures will hover around zero, with highs ranging from 1–2 °C in the northwest to 10–11 °C in the southeast. Later on Saturday and overnight into Sunday, winds will shift to the northwest and temporarily strengthen. On Sunday, temperatures will show minimal daily variation, ranging between –5 °C and 0 °C across most of the country, and up to 3–4 °C in the far eastern regions.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Идват ледени дни: Сняг, силен вятър и рязко застудяване през почивните дни
1
Идват ледени дни: Сняг, силен вятър и рязко застудяване през...
Оранжев и жълт код за дъжд, сняг и поледици в събота
2
Оранжев и жълт код за дъжд, сняг и поледици в събота
340 000 зрители избраха БНТ 1 и сериала "Мамник"
3
340 000 зрители избраха БНТ 1 и сериала "Мамник"
Русия използва "Орешник" срещу Лвов
4
Русия използва "Орешник" срещу Лвов
"Минусови температури, няма тоалетна, гърците си правят каквото си искат" – неволите на превозвачите по границата продължават
5
"Минусови температури, няма тоалетна, гърците си правят...
България и еврото: Продължават засилените проверки на НАП и КЗП
6
България и еврото: Продължават засилените проверки на НАП и КЗП

Най-четени

Почина великият Димитър Пенев
1
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро
2
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро
Д-р Николова: Грипът не се лекува с антибиотик и имуностимуланти
3
Д-р Николова: Грипът не се лекува с антибиотик и имуностимуланти
14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
4
14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
Вдигат заплатите на личните асистенти и финансовата подкрепа за хора с увреждания
5
Вдигат заплатите на личните асистенти и финансовата подкрепа за...
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат пациентите?
6
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат...

More from: Bulgaria

What Are the Losses to the Transport Sector Caused by Border Blockades with Greece?
What Are the Losses to the Transport Sector Caused by Border Blockades with Greece?
Association of Prosecutors and Chamber of Investigators: Political Pressure on Judicial Appointments Is Unacceptable Association of Prosecutors and Chamber of Investigators: Political Pressure on Judicial Appointments Is Unacceptable
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
Counterfeit Euro Banknotes Detected in Casinos in Kyustendil and Varshets Counterfeit Euro Banknotes Detected in Casinos in Kyustendil and Varshets
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
2025 Among the Warmest Years on Record in Bulgaria 2025 Among the Warmest Years on Record in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 09:22 мин.
Outgoing Cabinet Approves Changes to Silver Fund Investment Programme Outgoing Cabinet Approves Changes to Silver Fund Investment Programme
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Police Bust Drug Distribution Network in Gorna Oryahovitsa Police Bust Drug Distribution Network in Gorna Oryahovitsa
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.

Водещи новини

Черният лед - опасен капан за шофьорите
Черният лед - опасен капан за шофьорите
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
У нас
Идват ледени дни Идват ледени дни
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
У нас
Блокадата на гръцките фермери на границата с България падна, засега Блокадата на гръцките фермери на границата с България падна, засега
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
У нас
Патриарх Даниил: Новата година започва с молитва и призив за мир Патриарх Даниил: Новата година започва с молитва и призив за мир
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
У нас
Банкнотите с номинал 20 и 50 евро са най-често обект на фалшификация
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
Общество
ГЕРБ-СДС ще върне мандата за съставяне на правителство
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
У нас
340 000 зрители избраха БНТ 1 и сериала "Мамник"
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
У нас
Американска делегация ще посети Венецуела за разговори с временните...
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ