Road Closures to 'Vitosha' Mountain from 10:00 to 15:00 Over the Weekend Due to Snow and Low Temperatures

The routes to Aleko Hut and the Golden Bridges will be temporarily closed from 10:00 to 15:00 over the weekend due to expected snowfall and very low temperatures, the Sofia Municipality has announced. City public transport will operate according to schedule, with additional services ready to be deployed if needed to accommodate an increased number of visitors.

The measure is intended to ensure the uninterrupted movement of public transport and snow-clearing equipment, as well as to prevent accidents and road blockages.

The municipality has urged residents to limit travel during the specified hours and to comply with the temporary restrictions. Authorities are monitoring conditions and will provide timely updates if changes are necessary.

Weather forecasts from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology indicate cloudy conditions with precipitation over the weekend. On Saturday, rain is expected in the Upper Thracian Plain and along the Black Sea coast, while the rest of the country will see snow. Northwest Bulgaria may experience icy conditions. On Sunday, snowfall is expected nationwide, leading to the formation of a snow cover.

On Saturday, winds will remain southerly, with temperatures briefly rising. Minimum temperatures will hover around zero, with highs ranging from 1–2 °C in the northwest to 10–11 °C in the southeast. Later on Saturday and overnight into Sunday, winds will shift to the northwest and temporarily strengthen. On Sunday, temperatures will show minimal daily variation, ranging between –5 °C and 0 °C across most of the country, and up to 3–4 °C in the far eastern regions.