БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
"Алфа Рисърч": Близо 50% от българите и 69% от...
Чете се за: 12:42 мин.
Фалшив сигнал за заплаха в полет от София до Лондон...
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
Задържан е шофьорът беглец, предизвикал катастрофата с...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Росен Желязков: Конституционният баланс между...
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
Пожарът в Сунгурларе е засегнал 20 000 декара площ
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Издирват шофьор, причинил катастрофа със загинала жена на...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Продължава гасенето на пожара в Пирин, летателна техника...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Cabinet Proposes Raising Poverty Line to BGN 764

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
EN
Запази

Trade Unions say the increase is insufficient and does not take inflation into account

638 лева линията бедност 2025 година

Discussions with business representatives and trade unions are beginning on the Council of Ministers’ proposal to raise the poverty line from BGN 638 to BGN 764 as of 1 January 2026.

The proposal is expected to be reviewed today, August 13, by the Income Committee of the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation.

In accordance with the special methodology used for annual calculations, the cabinet proposes that next year the poverty line be set at BGN 764 – an increase of BGN 126.

This represents a rise of just over 19 per cent.

According to the latest data, the proportion of the population living in poverty is growing by 75,000 people per year, reaching 1,004,000. Trade unions argue that the increase is insufficient and fails to take inflation into account.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Мечтата на Лудогорец за Шампионска лига бе разбита в Унгария
1
Мечтата на Лудогорец за Шампионска лига бе разбита в Унгария
От София до Мексико: Българска оръжейна компания под прицела на три държави
2
От София до Мексико: Българска оръжейна компания под прицела на три...
Издирват шофьор, причинил катастрофа със загинала жена на пътя за Слънчев бряг
3
Издирват шофьор, причинил катастрофа със загинала жена на пътя за...
Бонусите в АПИ: Има подаден сигнал в прокуратурата и образувана проверка
4
Бонусите в АПИ: Има подаден сигнал в прокуратурата и образувана...
Мобилно приложение показва цените на лекарствата в аптеките в левове и в евро
5
Мобилно приложение показва цените на лекарствата в аптеките в...
Срещата Тръмп - Путин ще бъде в Анкоридж, съобщи Белият дом
6
Срещата Тръмп - Путин ще бъде в Анкоридж, съобщи Белият дом

Най-четени

След смяната на лева с еврото: Билетът за градския транспорт в Пловдив може да поевтинее
1
След смяната на лева с еврото: Билетът за градския транспорт в...
Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се подкрепя България
2
Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се...
Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на емигрант, решил да се завърне в родината
3
Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на...
Намерена ли е "хубавата църква", строена от Иван Александър
4
Намерена ли е "хубавата църква", строена от Иван Александър
Опасни ли са гел лаковете за нокти? От 1 септември салоните за красота спират работа с продукти, съдържащи TPO
5
Опасни ли са гел лаковете за нокти? От 1 септември салоните за...
Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между Симитли и Разлог
6
Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между...

More from: Politics

MRF Leader Delyan Peevski Proposes Shutting Down the Agency for Public Enterprises and Control
MRF Leader Delyan Peevski Proposes Shutting Down the Agency for Public Enterprises and Control
PM Rosen Zhelyazkov: Constitutional Balance between Institutions Paralysed; Government Ready for Political Battles PM Rosen Zhelyazkov: Constitutional Balance between Institutions Paralysed; Government Ready for Political Battles
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
Caution is the Best Fire Extinguisher: Over 330 Arson Cases Detected, Says Interior Minister Daniel Mitov Caution is the Best Fire Extinguisher: Over 330 Arson Cases Detected, Says Interior Minister Daniel Mitov
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
“We Continue the Change” Alerts the European Commission to Alleged Violations in the Selection Procedure for Leadership of the Anti-Corruption Commission “We Continue the Change” Alerts the European Commission to Alleged Violations in the Selection Procedure for Leadership of the Anti-Corruption Commission
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
Procedure for Selecting Members of the Anti-Corruption Commission Continues Today Procedure for Selecting Members of the Anti-Corruption Commission Continues Today
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
What Are the President's Motives for Vetoing Amendments to the State Property Act? What Are the President's Motives for Vetoing Amendments to the State Property Act?
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.

Водещи новини

Балканите и Европа в плен на пожарите и екстремните жеги (ОБЗОР)
Балканите и Европа в плен на пожарите и екстремните жеги (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
По света
"Алфа Рисърч": Близо 50% от българите и 69% от бизнеса подкрепят въвеждането на еврото "Алфа Рисърч": Близо 50% от българите и 69% от бизнеса подкрепят въвеждането на еврото
Чете се за: 12:42 мин.
У нас
Фалшив сигнал за заплаха в полет от София до Лондон доведе до ескорт от германски изтребители Фалшив сигнал за заплаха в полет от София до Лондон доведе до ескорт от германски изтребители
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
У нас
Задържан е шофьорът беглец, предизвикал катастрофата с жертва на пътя за Слънчев бряг Задържан е шофьорът беглец, предизвикал катастрофата с жертва на пътя за Слънчев бряг
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
У нас
Росен Желязков: Конституционният баланс между институциите е...
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
У нас
Две са огнищата на пожара в Пирин, едното е в близост до...
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
У нас
Измама с безплатни карти за транспорт в Русе - как действа...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
Регионални
Иранската ядрена програма: Франция, Германия и Великобритания са...
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ