Cabinet Proposes Raising Poverty Line to BGN 764

Discussions with business representatives and trade unions are beginning on the Council of Ministers’ proposal to raise the poverty line from BGN 638 to BGN 764 as of 1 January 2026.

The proposal is expected to be reviewed today, August 13, by the Income Committee of the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation.

In accordance with the special methodology used for annual calculations, the cabinet proposes that next year the poverty line be set at BGN 764 – an increase of BGN 126.

This represents a rise of just over 19 per cent.

According to the latest data, the proportion of the population living in poverty is growing by 75,000 people per year, reaching 1,004,000. Trade unions argue that the increase is insufficient and fails to take inflation into account.