Caution is the Best Fire Extinguisher: Over 330 Arson Cases Detected, Says Interior Minister Daniel Mitov

Снимка: БТА

At a briefing today, August 12, Minister of Interior, Daniel Mitov, reported that over 330 cases of arson have been identified.

“We note that this week once again there have been over 1,000 fires, which have been swiftly and effectively extinguished by the General Directorate of Fire Safety and Civil Protection. Two remain particularly problematic — near Sungurlare and in Pirin, where smouldering continues. Both machinery and personnel are working on site. The greatest efforts are focused around Sungurlare, where all three Swedish aircraft are operating, alongside helicopters including one American helicopter from the base in Novo Selo.

The causes can be categorised in different ways, but over 330 arson cases have been confirmed. Some are deliberate, others due to carelessness. We can roughly divide them in half. Some of those responsible for deliberate arson have been identified. In cases caused by negligence, we must urge people to be extremely cautious — whether it’s discarding cigarette butts, preparing winter provisions, using angle grinders, burning cables, and so on. Apart from the resource strain and effort, these actions pose danger to people, communities, and forests. Caution is the best fire extinguisher. During warm weather and heatwaves, fires should not be started for any reason.”

Minister Mitov also commented on the ongoing investigation in Bulgaria, conducted at the request of the Ukrainian Prosecutor's Office — involving searches of arms dealers suspected of violating international sanctions and selling arsenal to Russia.

“We are providing assistance to the investigative authorities through international cooperation.”

Regarding the military drone found on the beach in Sozopol, Mitov said:

“We are not certain whether it is Ukrainian or Russian. The military have secured it.”

Mitov further noted that Bulgaria could have up to 12 helicopters ready for firefighting, if the existing “Cougars” are repaired and pilot training conducted.

“We are discussing the most efficient and rational way to secure greater aerial firefighting capacity. The Ministry of Defence has sufficient ‘Cougars’; if all are repaired, they are equipped with so-called ‘bambi buckets’ and can participate in firefighting operations. They are currently involved, but in my opinion, those ‘Cougars’ needing repair should be fixed as quickly as possible, so we can rely on them and train additional crews. There are pilots within the Ministry of Interior for this purpose. We plan such training in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence. Through the European Civil Protection Mechanism, we receive equipment assistance. Unfortunately, summers are becoming drier, and these phenomena are spreading to many regions. We will submit a proposal for the most rational use of our existing firefighting resources and infrastructure. We could have 12 helicopters capable of firefighting; beyond that, we can consider acquiring new aerial equipment.”

