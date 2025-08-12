Caution is the Best Fire Extinguisher: Over 330 Arson Cases Detected, Says Interior Minister Daniel Mitov

At a briefing today, August 12, Minister of Interior, Daniel Mitov, reported that over 330 cases of arson have been identified.

“We note that this week once again there have been over 1,000 fires, which have been swiftly and effectively extinguished by the General Directorate of Fire Safety and Civil Protection. Two remain particularly problematic — near Sungurlare and in Pirin, where smouldering continues. Both machinery and personnel are working on site. The greatest efforts are focused around Sungurlare, where all three Swedish aircraft are operating, alongside helicopters including one American helicopter from the base in Novo Selo. The causes can be categorised in different ways, but over 330 arson cases have been confirmed. Some are deliberate, others due to carelessness. We can roughly divide them in half. Some of those responsible for deliberate arson have been identified. In cases caused by negligence, we must urge people to be extremely cautious — whether it’s discarding cigarette butts, preparing winter provisions, using angle grinders, burning cables, and so on. Apart from the resource strain and effort, these actions pose danger to people, communities, and forests. Caution is the best fire extinguisher. During warm weather and heatwaves, fires should not be started for any reason.”

Minister Mitov also commented on the ongoing investigation in Bulgaria, conducted at the request of the Ukrainian Prosecutor's Office — involving searches of arms dealers suspected of violating international sanctions and selling arsenal to Russia.

“We are providing assistance to the investigative authorities through international cooperation.”

Regarding the military drone found on the beach in Sozopol, Mitov said:

“We are not certain whether it is Ukrainian or Russian. The military have secured it.”

Mitov further noted that Bulgaria could have up to 12 helicopters ready for firefighting, if the existing “Cougars” are repaired and pilot training conducted.