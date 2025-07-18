БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Внимание! Засечени са рекорден брой фалшиви банкноти от...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
До четири години затвор и глоба за продажбата на райски...
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
След катастрофа с близо 3 промила: Пуснаха под домашен...
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
Велислава Делчева е новият омбудсман
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Премиерът Желязков коментира във Варна напрежението около...
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Кметът на Варна Благомир Коцев остава в ареста, реши...
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Protest in Support for Mayor Blagomir Kotsev in Varna

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
EN
Запази
подкрепа кмета благомир коцев варна
Снимка: BNT

Discontent in Varna over Court of Appeal’s decision to keep the coastal city’s Mayor behind bars.

For the fourth time, the people of Varna have protested in front of the municipal building against the detention of Mayor Blagomir Kotsev and the two municipal councillors. The focus of today’s protest was the Sofia Court of Appeal’s decision to keep the three in custody.

The residents of Varna expressed doubts about the impartiality of the judicial system and denounced the arrests as politically motivated. Speakers at the rally warned that democracy in the country is at risk and declared their intention to continue protesting until the full release and complete exoneration of Blagomir Kotsev, Nikolay Stefanov, and Yordan Kateliev.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Издирват се две момичета на 6 и 14 години в София
1
Издирват се две момичета на 6 и 14 години в София
Намерени са издирваните деца на 6 и 14 г. в София
2
Намерени са издирваните деца на 6 и 14 г. в София
Осем бебета са родени във Великобритания с генетичен материал от трима души
3
Осем бебета са родени във Великобритания с генетичен материал от...
НА ЖИВО: Народните представители ще гласуват избора на омбудсман
4
НА ЖИВО: Народните представители ще гласуват избора на омбудсман
Кметът на Варна Благомир Коцев остава в ареста, реши Апелативният съд
5
Кметът на Варна Благомир Коцев остава в ареста, реши Апелативният съд
Отменят детски занимания на Шуменското плато заради сигнала за издирвания леопард
6
Отменят детски занимания на Шуменското плато заради сигнала за...

Най-четени

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Почина нашият колега Антоан Николов - дългогодишен осветител в БНТ
2
Почина нашият колега Антоан Николов - дългогодишен осветител в БНТ
Само за час - толкамерите засякоха 68 шофьори с превишена скорост
3
Само за час - толкамерите засякоха 68 шофьори с превишена скорост
Д-р Шикова от "Майчин дом" отрече да е раздавала шамари: Не съм навиквала Антония
4
Д-р Шикова от "Майчин дом" отрече да е раздавала шамари:...
Черният леопард е засечен от фотокапани на 20 км от Шумен
5
Черният леопард е засечен от фотокапани на 20 км от Шумен
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
6
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3

More from: Politics

Protest and March in Sofia in Support of Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev
Protest and March in Sofia in Support of Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev
Key Witness in the Investigation Against Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev Deletes Facebook Post on Withdrawing Testimony Key Witness in the Investigation Against Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev Deletes Facebook Post on Withdrawing Testimony
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
Prime Minister Zhelyazkov Commented in Varna on the Tensions Surrounding the Arrest of Mayor Blagomir Kotsev Prime Minister Zhelyazkov Commented in Varna on the Tensions Surrounding the Arrest of Mayor Blagomir Kotsev
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
President Radev: Government Is a Backdrop for the Borissov–Peevski Duo, Justice Is Selective President Radev: Government Is a Backdrop for the Borissov–Peevski Duo, Justice Is Selective
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Appellate Court Decision to Keep Varna Mayor in Custody Sparks Political Reactions Appellate Court Decision to Keep Varna Mayor in Custody Sparks Political Reactions
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.
Velislava Delcheva Elected as the New Ombudsman of Bulgaria Velislava Delcheva Elected as the New Ombudsman of Bulgaria
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.

Водещи новини

Протест и шествие в София в подкрепа на варненския кмет Благомир Коцев
Протест и шествие в София в подкрепа на варненския кмет Благомир Коцев
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
У нас
Подкрепа за кмета Благомир Коцев и във Варна Подкрепа за кмета Благомир Коцев и във Варна
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Внимание! Засечени са рекорден брой фалшиви банкноти от 100 лева Внимание! Засечени са рекорден брой фалшиви банкноти от 100 лева
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
Общество
Почит към Апостола: България отбелязва 188 години от рождението на Левски Почит към Апостола: България отбелязва 188 години от рождението на Левски
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
У нас
Нова следа? Черният леопард е забелязан във Варненско
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
У нас
До четири години затвор и глоба за продажбата на райски газ на...
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
У нас
Приоритетите на новия омбудсман Велислава Делчева
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
Политика
Осъденият за катастрофата, при която загинаха Ани и Явор, вече е в...
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ