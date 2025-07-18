Protest in Support for Mayor Blagomir Kotsev in Varna

Discontent in Varna over Court of Appeal’s decision to keep the coastal city’s Mayor behind bars.

For the fourth time, the people of Varna have protested in front of the municipal building against the detention of Mayor Blagomir Kotsev and the two municipal councillors. The focus of today’s protest was the Sofia Court of Appeal’s decision to keep the three in custody.

The residents of Varna expressed doubts about the impartiality of the judicial system and denounced the arrests as politically motivated. Speakers at the rally warned that democracy in the country is at risk and declared their intention to continue protesting until the full release and complete exoneration of Blagomir Kotsev, Nikolay Stefanov, and Yordan Kateliev.