Council of Ministers Will Propose to the Parliament to Approve the Programme for Sale of State Properties with Obsolete Necessity

министерски съвет предложи парламента одобри програмата продажба държавни имоти

In response to the latest political speculation surrounding the Programme for Exercising Rights over State-Owned Properties and Assets of State-Owned Enterprises, the Council of Ministers has announced it will propose the programme for approval by the National Assembly, the government press office reported on August 6.

Additionally, the government will ask MPs to adopt a resolution suspending any sales of state property under the programme until it receives parliamentary approval.

According to the Cabinet’s statement, no sales are currently being carried out under the programme, as several government departments and municipalities have expressed interest in acquiring surplus state-owned properties for their own needs.

The programme was initially adopted by the government as a step towards responsible management of state assets, aiming to ensure predictability, transparency, and efficiency. As part of this effort, the government is preparing an Indicative List of surplus state properties, which is publicly accessible and currently undergoing compilation and refinement to ensure accuracy and completeness.

To prevent the spread of misinformation and politically motivated narratives, the government calls on Parliament to responsibly examine and debate the proposed resolution.

The government’s response follows criticism earlier today from Ivaylo Mirchev, an MP from the “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria” (PP–DB) coalition, who accused the administration of approving what he called a “scandalous scheme” for the sale of 4,400 state-owned properties across the country.

The civic organisation “Spasi Sofia” (Save Sofia) also weighed in, stating:

“State lands do not belong to an anonymous state – they belong to all Bulgarian citizens.”

