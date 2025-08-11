Procedure for Selecting Members of the Anti-Corruption Commission Continues Today

The Nomination Committee, tasked with interviewing and evaluating candidates for membership in the the Anti-Corruption Commission, convened for its second meeting at the National Assembly on August 11.

There are four candidates: lawyer Adelina Natina-Zikolova, legal expert Maria Daskalova, legal expert Petar Koev, and Stoyan Petkov. The committee is expected to decide today on the admissibility of their candidacies as well as the date on which they will be heard.

Members of the committee include Justice Ministry Secretary General Venera Milova, Supreme Bar Council lawyer Nina Sedefova, Supreme Court of Cassation member Kalin Kalpakchiev, Ombudsman’s Chief Secretary Aysun Avdzhiev and National Audit Office Vice President Silvia Kadreva.

After reviewing the documents and voting on the admissibility of each candidate, the committee granted only Adelina Natina-Zikolova a three-day period from today to provide missing documents concerning her declaration of interests and consent for background checks by the authorities. The other three candidates were admitted.