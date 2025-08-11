БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Властите: 41 пожара гасят огнеборците в страната,...
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
Локализиран е големият пожар в община Средец
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
Петима журналисти на Ал Джазира са били убити при...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Четвърти ден продължава борбата с огъня край Сунгурларе
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Procedure for Selecting Members of the Anti-Corruption Commission Continues Today

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
EN
Запази
процедурата избор състав комисията противодействие корупцията продължава
Снимка: Десислава Кулелиева, БНТ

The Nomination Committee, tasked with interviewing and evaluating candidates for membership in the the Anti-Corruption Commission, convened for its second meeting at the National Assembly on August 11.

There are four candidates: lawyer Adelina Natina-Zikolova, legal expert Maria Daskalova, legal expert Petar Koev, and Stoyan Petkov. The committee is expected to decide today on the admissibility of their candidacies as well as the date on which they will be heard.

Members of the committee include Justice Ministry Secretary General Venera Milova, Supreme Bar Council lawyer Nina Sedefova, Supreme Court of Cassation member Kalin Kalpakchiev, Ombudsman’s Chief Secretary Aysun Avdzhiev and National Audit Office Vice President Silvia Kadreva.

After reviewing the documents and voting on the admissibility of each candidate, the committee granted only Adelina Natina-Zikolova a three-day period from today to provide missing documents concerning her declaration of interests and consent for background checks by the authorities. The other three candidates were admitted.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

БНТ 3 излъчи европейско първенство по лека атлетика за юноши и девойки до 20 г. в Тампере
1
БНТ 3 излъчи европейско първенство по лека атлетика за юноши и...
Напрежение в триъгълника на властта: Спор между "Дондуков" 1 и 2 за разпореждането с държавните имоти
2
Напрежение в триъгълника на властта: Спор между...
Земетресение с магнитут 6,1 е регистрирано в Турция
3
Земетресение с магнитут 6,1 е регистрирано в Турция
„Не сме втора класа“: Семейството, свалено от самолет, не е съгласно с твърденията на авиокомпанията
4
„Не сме втора класа“: Семейството, свалено от самолет,...
Почина проф. Татяна Червенякова - един от най-добрите инфекционисти у нас
5
Почина проф. Татяна Червенякова - един от най-добрите инфекционисти...
Намерена ли е "хубавата църква" строена от Иван Александър
6
Намерена ли е "хубавата църква" строена от Иван Александър

Най-четени

След смяната на лева с еврото: Билетът за градския транспорт в Пловдив може да поевтинее
1
След смяната на лева с еврото: Билетът за градския транспорт в...
Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се подкрепя България
2
Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се...
Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на емигрант, решил да се завърне в родината
3
Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на...
Опасни ли са гел лаковете за нокти? От 1 септември салоните за красота спират работа с продукти, съдържащи TPO
4
Опасни ли са гел лаковете за нокти? От 1 септември салоните за...
Подписка в село Кръстава след фаталния сблъсък на 16-годишен младеж в крава
5
Подписка в село Кръстава след фаталния сблъсък на 16-годишен младеж...
Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между Симитли и Разлог
6
Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между...

More from: Politics

What Are the President's Motives for Vetoing Amendments to the State Property Act?
What Are the President's Motives for Vetoing Amendments to the State Property Act?
Tensions in the Triangle of Power: Dispute Between the President and the Cabinet Over the Management of State-Owned Properties Tensions in the Triangle of Power: Dispute Between the President and the Cabinet Over the Management of State-Owned Properties
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
Council of Ministers Will Propose to the Parliament to Approve the Programme for Sale of State Properties with Obsolete Necessity Council of Ministers Will Propose to the Parliament to Approve the Programme for Sale of State Properties with Obsolete Necessity
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Protest in Plovdiv in Support of Detained Varna Mayor, Blagomir Kotsev Protest in Plovdiv in Support of Detained Varna Mayor, Blagomir Kotsev
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Protest of 'Boets' Civic Movement Led to Tension In Front of the Building of the Anti-Corruption Commission Protest of 'Boets' Civic Movement Led to Tension In Front of the Building of the Anti-Corruption Commission
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Protest in Support for Mayor Blagomir Kotsev in Varna Protest in Support for Mayor Blagomir Kotsev in Varna
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.

Водещи новини

Властите: 41 пожара гасят огнеборците в страната, пламъците всеки момент могат да навлязат в парк Пирин
Властите: 41 пожара гасят огнеборците в страната, пламъците всеки...
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
У нас
16-годишен пиян зад волана е хванат от полицията в Пловдив 16-годишен пиян зад волана е хванат от полицията в Пловдив
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
У нас
Голям пожар избухна в Шумен, пламъците са в близост до електрическа подстанция Голям пожар избухна в Шумен, пламъците са в близост до електрическа подстанция
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
У нас
Ще строят параклис на Седемте рилски езера? Ще строят параклис на Седемте рилски езера?
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Есетровата луна по света (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
По света
Локализиран е големият пожар в община Средец
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
У нас
Програмата за упражняване правата върху имоти - държавна...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
У нас
Съдбоносна седмица за Украйна: Извънредна среща на външните...
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ