БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Бедствено положение в Костинброд заради пожар
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Голям пожар затвори за движение АМ "Тракия" и в...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Фалшиви сайтове подвеждат шофьори с по-скъпи винетки
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Ивайло Мирчев, ПП-ДБ: Очакваме атаки по Васил Терзиев
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Protest in Plovdiv in Support of Detained Varna Mayor, Blagomir Kotsev

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
EN
Запази

Protesters spoke out against political repression

протест пловдив подкрепа кмета варна благомир коцев

Plovdiv residents gathered this evening at “Unification” Square to protest against political repression and to express support for the detained mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev.

Many of the demonstrators carried placards reading “You Will Not Scare Us” and “We Want a Future for Our Children Without Mafia and Fear”. The protesters chanted that they demand justice, not batons, voicing concerns that the recent events in Varna signal that democracy is under threat.

Aleksandar Mihaylov:
“I am here to support the initiative in defence of the Varna mayor, but also because I hope that one day things in Bulgaria will start happening in a truly democratic way, rather than selectively, so that we and our children can have some kind of future in this country.”

Zdravko Minchev:
“We are categorically against the unlawful detention of people against whom there are neither charges nor concrete evidence – fabricated cases that no Bulgarian law, article or paragraph would justify as grounds for detention.”

Nedyalka Gemezhdzhiyka:
“For me, dictatorship in Bulgaria is already a fact, and we are witnessing absolute arbitrariness within the judicial system.”

Appellate Court Decision to Keep Varna Mayor in Custody Sparks Political Reactions

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Голям пожар затвори за движение АМ "Тракия" и в двете посоки край Пазарджик (ВИДЕО)
1
Голям пожар затвори за движение АМ "Тракия" и в двете...
България завърши европейското по лека атлетика за младежи с два сребърни медала
2
България завърши европейското по лека атлетика за младежи с два...
Промени в движението около Националния стадион "Васил Левски" заради концерта на Guns N’ Roses
3
Промени в движението около Националния стадион "Васил...
Две деца избягаха от детска градина в София, возили са се в метрото
4
Две деца избягаха от детска градина в София, возили са се в метрото
Гореща вълна и суша обхващат страната: Очакват се температури над 40°C
5
Гореща вълна и суша обхващат страната: Очакват се температури над...
Заради жегите ограничават движението на камиони над 20 тона
6
Заради жегите ограничават движението на камиони над 20 тона

Най-четени

Осем бебета са родени във Великобритания с генетичен материал от трима души
1
Осем бебета са родени във Великобритания с генетичен материал от...
Почина нашият колега Антоан Николов - дългогодишен осветител в БНТ
2
Почина нашият колега Антоан Николов - дългогодишен осветител в БНТ
Черният леопард е засечен от фотокапани на 20 км от Шумен
3
Черният леопард е засечен от фотокапани на 20 км от Шумен
Само за час - толкамерите засякоха 68 шофьори с превишена скорост
4
Само за час - толкамерите засякоха 68 шофьори с превишена скорост
6 години затвор: Окончателна присъда за Адриан, който прегази Ани и Явор на бул. "Сливница"
5
6 години затвор: Окончателна присъда за Адриан, който прегази Ани и...
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
6
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3

More from: Politics

Protest of 'Boets' Civic Movement Led to Tension In Front of the Building of the Anti-Corruption Commission
Protest of 'Boets' Civic Movement Led to Tension In Front of the Building of the Anti-Corruption Commission
Protest in Support for Mayor Blagomir Kotsev in Varna Protest in Support for Mayor Blagomir Kotsev in Varna
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
Protest and March in Sofia in Support of Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev Protest and March in Sofia in Support of Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
Key Witness in the Investigation Against Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev Deletes Facebook Post on Withdrawing Testimony Key Witness in the Investigation Against Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev Deletes Facebook Post on Withdrawing Testimony
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
Prime Minister Zhelyazkov Commented in Varna on the Tensions Surrounding the Arrest of Mayor Blagomir Kotsev Prime Minister Zhelyazkov Commented in Varna on the Tensions Surrounding the Arrest of Mayor Blagomir Kotsev
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
President Radev: Government Is a Backdrop for the Borissov–Peevski Duo, Justice Is Selective President Radev: Government Is a Backdrop for the Borissov–Peevski Duo, Justice Is Selective
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.

Водещи новини

Бедствено положение в Костинброд заради пожар
Бедствено положение в Костинброд заради пожар
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
У нас
Възстановено е движението и в двете посоки на АМ "Тракия" след пожара край Пазарджик Възстановено е движението и в двете посоки на АМ "Тракия" след пожара край Пазарджик
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
У нас
Протест на БОЕЦ доведе до напрежение пред сградата на Антикорупционната комисия Протест на БОЕЦ доведе до напрежение пред сградата на Антикорупционната комисия
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
У нас
16-годишно момче е в кома, след като е било прегазено умишлено от пастрока си 16-годишно момче е в кома, след като е било прегазено умишлено от пастрока си
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
У нас
Разбиха група за изнудване и закани за убийство в Ямбол
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Медали за българските математици на международната олимпиада в...
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
У нас
Правен абсурд: Различни решения на съда за родителски права на дете
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
У нас
Две деца избягаха от детска градина в София, возили са се в метрото
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ