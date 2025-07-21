Protest in Plovdiv in Support of Detained Varna Mayor, Blagomir Kotsev

Plovdiv residents gathered this evening at “Unification” Square to protest against political repression and to express support for the detained mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev.

Many of the demonstrators carried placards reading “You Will Not Scare Us” and “We Want a Future for Our Children Without Mafia and Fear”. The protesters chanted that they demand justice, not batons, voicing concerns that the recent events in Varna signal that democracy is under threat.