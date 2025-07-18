Appellate Court Decision to Keep Varna Mayor in Custody Sparks Political Reactions

Last night’s decision by the Sofia Court of Appeal to keep the Mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev, in custody has prompted reactions in the corridors of the National Assembly.

Nikolay Denkov - "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria": “There is no evidence that Blagomir Kotsev participated in the crime for which charges have been brought. The only point raised by the Court of Appeal yesterday was that he may have known about the crime. And for that, he is separated from his family and is likely to spend months in detention. This is not justice—it is repression. How is this happening? What we learned yesterday, and what was clearly stated by the appellate judge, is that the case is being heard in the wrong court by the wrong Prosecutor's Office. We are now in a state of dictatorship.” Assen Vassilev, "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria": “We are witnessing attempts by MRF-New Beginning to take control of the entire party system and to use the institutions it has already captured—namely the Anti-Corruption Commission and the judiciary—to crack down on all free individuals in the country. The aim is to establish single-person rule, exercised whenever Peevski makes a phone call. That is the true objective behind this entire operation.” Radostin Vassilev, Chair of MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour):

“MPs from our group joined the protest yesterday not to defend the Mayor of Varna, but to protest against the ‘truncheons’ of Peevski and Borissov. Today we will be sending letters to We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria", Vazrazhdane, Velichie, and Alliance for Rights and Freedoms, proposing a joint meeting of the opposition parties next Wednesday, where MECH will table a motion of no confidence on the topic: ‘Daniel Mitov’s failure in the national security sector’.” - (Editor's Note: Daniel Mitov is the Minister of Interior) Ivelin Mihaylov, Velichie: “We wish to express our indignation at yesterday’s court ruling, which upheld the measure against Blagomir Kotsev. Let me explain why. The measures being taken against political opponents are clearly intended to break their spirit.”

***

Blagomir Kotsev of “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria” was detained on 8 July on allegations of embezzling public procurement funds through a catering contract.

The Sofia Appellate Court on Juky 17 upheld a ruling of a lower instance court and left the Mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev, and the municipal councilors Nikolay Stefanov and Yordan Kateliev in custody on charges of corruption. The ruling came after a court sitting that lasted more than nine hours.

Businessman Ivaylo Marinov is to be released under a written undertaking not to leave the designated place of residence.

Blagomir Kotsev, along with municipal councilors Yordan Kateliev and Nikolai Stefanov, and businessman Ivaylo Marinov, have been charged with participation in an organised criminal group operating in Varna from July 2024 to November 19, 2024. The group is accused of engaging in coordinated criminal activities including abuse of office, bribery, and money laundering. The organisation, was allegedly formed for personal gain and included public officials.

Kotsev, Kateliev, and Stefanov are also charged with attempting to extort a sum equivalent to 15% excluding VAT of 1,523,446 BGN, of the value of a public procurement contract for the delivery of ready meals to schools and kindergartens.