Protest and March in Sofia in Support of Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev

Protests in Sofia and Varna following the Court of Appeal’s Refusal to Release Blagomir Kotsev from Custody.

Protesters are gathering this evening in front of the Palace of Justice in Sofia. The event is organised by “We Continue the Change” — the party that nominated Blagomir Kotsev for Mayor of Varna — and is held under the slogan “No Handcuffs for All”.

Yesterday, after an almost 10-hour hearing, the Court of Appeal upheld the detention of the Mayor of Varna and two municipal councillors. They are accused of participating in an organised criminal group involved in corruption and money laundering.

Appellate Court Decision to Keep Varna Mayor in Custody Sparks Political Reactions

photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

According to the protesters, this is a case of political repression and selective justice. Later this evening, demonstrators are expected to march towards the old building of the National Assembly.