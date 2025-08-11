БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Властите: 41 пожара гасят огнеборците в страната,...
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
Локализиран е големият пожар в община Средец
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
Петима журналисти на Ал Джазира са били убити при...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Четвърти ден продължава борбата с огъня край Сунгурларе
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

What Are the President's Motives for Vetoing Amendments to the State Property Act?

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
EN
Запази
живо президентът румен радев коментар актуални теми
Снимка: BTA

President Rumen Radev has returned certain provisions of the Law on Amendments and Additions to the Law on State Property to the National Assembly for reconsideration. According to a statement from the presidential press centre, the Head of State believes that the last-minute changes adopted on 31 July 2025 remove established legal safeguards concerning the execution of specific disposal transactions involving property entrusted to the state.

“The sale of assets from enterprises listed in the so-called prohibition list under the Law on Privatisation and Post-Privatisation Control (LPPC) is being facilitated. The requirement that privatisation sales of distinct parts of commercial companies with more than 50 percent state participation in the capital, included in the list under Article 3, paragraph 1 (the so-called prohibition list), can only take place after a decision by the National Assembly upon a proposal from the Council of Ministers has been removed. In this regard, President Radev’s reasoning states that these changes to the LPPC create conditions for concealing the political responsibility of the ruling majority. More worryingly, however, they legalise the relinquishment of constitutional powers entrusted to the executive branch regarding the management and disposal of property under state responsibility. In the long term, this could negatively affect the assets of the companies themselves and render the prohibition list, in which they nominally remain, meaningless.”

Tensions in the Triangle of Power: Dispute Between the President and the Cabinet Over the Management of State-Owned Properties

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

БНТ 3 излъчи европейско първенство по лека атлетика за юноши и девойки до 20 г. в Тампере
1
БНТ 3 излъчи европейско първенство по лека атлетика за юноши и...
Напрежение в триъгълника на властта: Спор между "Дондуков" 1 и 2 за разпореждането с държавните имоти
2
Напрежение в триъгълника на властта: Спор между...
Земетресение с магнитут 6,1 е регистрирано в Турция
3
Земетресение с магнитут 6,1 е регистрирано в Турция
„Не сме втора класа“: Семейството, свалено от самолет, не е съгласно с твърденията на авиокомпанията
4
„Не сме втора класа“: Семейството, свалено от самолет,...
Почина проф. Татяна Червенякова - един от най-добрите инфекционисти у нас
5
Почина проф. Татяна Червенякова - един от най-добрите инфекционисти...
Намерена ли е "хубавата църква" строена от Иван Александър
6
Намерена ли е "хубавата църква" строена от Иван Александър

Най-четени

След смяната на лева с еврото: Билетът за градския транспорт в Пловдив може да поевтинее
1
След смяната на лева с еврото: Билетът за градския транспорт в...
Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се подкрепя България
2
Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се...
Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на емигрант, решил да се завърне в родината
3
Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на...
Опасни ли са гел лаковете за нокти? От 1 септември салоните за красота спират работа с продукти, съдържащи TPO
4
Опасни ли са гел лаковете за нокти? От 1 септември салоните за...
Подписка в село Кръстава след фаталния сблъсък на 16-годишен младеж в крава
5
Подписка в село Кръстава след фаталния сблъсък на 16-годишен младеж...
Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между Симитли и Разлог
6
Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между...

More from: Politics

Procedure for Selecting Members of the Anti-Corruption Commission Continues Today
Procedure for Selecting Members of the Anti-Corruption Commission Continues Today
Tensions in the Triangle of Power: Dispute Between the President and the Cabinet Over the Management of State-Owned Properties Tensions in the Triangle of Power: Dispute Between the President and the Cabinet Over the Management of State-Owned Properties
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
Council of Ministers Will Propose to the Parliament to Approve the Programme for Sale of State Properties with Obsolete Necessity Council of Ministers Will Propose to the Parliament to Approve the Programme for Sale of State Properties with Obsolete Necessity
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Protest in Plovdiv in Support of Detained Varna Mayor, Blagomir Kotsev Protest in Plovdiv in Support of Detained Varna Mayor, Blagomir Kotsev
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Protest of 'Boets' Civic Movement Led to Tension In Front of the Building of the Anti-Corruption Commission Protest of 'Boets' Civic Movement Led to Tension In Front of the Building of the Anti-Corruption Commission
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Protest in Support for Mayor Blagomir Kotsev in Varna Protest in Support for Mayor Blagomir Kotsev in Varna
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.

Водещи новини

Властите: 41 пожара гасят огнеборците в страната, пламъците всеки момент могат да навлязат в парк Пирин
Властите: 41 пожара гасят огнеборците в страната, пламъците всеки...
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
У нас
16-годишен пиян зад волана е хванат от полицията в Пловдив 16-годишен пиян зад волана е хванат от полицията в Пловдив
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
У нас
Голям пожар избухна в Шумен, пламъците са в близост до електрическа подстанция Голям пожар избухна в Шумен, пламъците са в близост до електрическа подстанция
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
У нас
Ще строят параклис на Седемте рилски езера? Ще строят параклис на Седемте рилски езера?
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Есетровата луна по света (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
По света
Локализиран е големият пожар в община Средец
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
У нас
Програмата за упражняване правата върху имоти - държавна...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
У нас
Съдбоносна седмица за Украйна: Извънредна среща на външните...
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ