“We Continue the Change” has sent a letter to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and to the European Commissioner for Justice and the Rule of Law, Michael McGrath, expressing serious concerns regarding the selection of a politically neutral and independent governing body of the Commission for Counteracting Corruption.

“Despite serious doubts about political affiliations and the need to reconsider the composition of the Nomination Committee for selecting members of the anti-corruption commission, today the committee convened and began work on the selection,” the party stated in a press release on August 11.

“We Continue the Change” highlighted that the selection process for the leadership of the anti-corrption commission is taking place under extremely tight deadlines, which do not allow sufficient time for nominations or for adequate public oversight.

“There are serious procedural and substantive concerns regarding the composition of the Nomination Committee, which plays a decisive role in the preliminary selection of candidates for the anti-corruption commission.”

The letter quotes two opinions submitted to the Parliamentary Commission on Prevention and Counteraction of Corruption by MPs from the “We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria” (PP-DB) coalition. The first opinion notes that two members of the Nomination Committee – Ms Sylvia Kadreva and Ms Venera Milova – do not meet the independence requirements under Article 3 of the Committee’s Rules:

“Ms Kadreva maintained direct hierarchical and professional relations with two candidates for members of the anti-corruption commission until two months ago, raising obvious doubts about her impartiality. Ms Milova has held successive senior administrative positions in institutions governed by GERB, both at local and national levels, indicating strong political affiliation with the party whose candidates she is now expected to assess objectively.”

The opinion concludes that both members should be immediately replaced in accordance with Article 3, paragraph 5 of the Rules, and that the Nomination Committee’s work should be suspended until new, independent members are appointed.

The second opinion concerns procedural violations in appointing a member of the Nomination Committee by the Supreme Bar Council. According to the official protocol from the Supreme Bar Council meeting on 23 July 2025, the appointment of Ms Nina Sedefova as a member of the Nomination Committee was made during an extraordinary session where some council members expressed serious concerns about compliance with applicable procedural rules. Due to the tight deadlines imposed by Parliament, Article 120 of the Bar Act was not observed, which requires extraordinary meetings to be held in person, with at least 14 days’ written notice, and the physical presence of two-thirds of the Council members.

