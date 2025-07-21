БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Protest of 'Boets' Civic Movement Led to Tension In Front of the Building of the Anti-Corruption Commission

'Boets' demand the resignation of Anti-Corruption Commission Chairman, Anton Slavchev

Members of 'Boets' (Bulgaria United for One Goal) civic movement on July 21 gathered in front of the Commission for Counteracting Corruption and for the Forfeiture of Illegally Acquired Assets (KPKONPI) to demand the resignation of its chairman, Anton Slavchev. According to the demonstrators, the institution is acting as a bludgeon.

It is the Anti-Corruption Commission that is leading the investigation against Varna’s mayor, Blagomir Kotsev. Earlier in the day, BOETS reported alleged police harassment, presenting video footage of a police inspection carried out in their office that morning.

"This country will not belong to the mob, it will not be ruled by the mafia – it will belong to the citizens. The way to reclaim our state, the way to fight back against the mafia’s strong-arm tactics, is to stand face to face with them. That is when citizens see their weakness, that is when they see the fear in their eyes," said Georgi Georgiev, representative of BOETS.

The organisation attempted to submit a formal complaint related to a municipal councillor from Kyustendil, and requested that a witness be heard, who could testify about threats made against him. However, protesters were not granted access, resulting in tensions with the police.

The complaint was ultimately submitted by Nikolay Denkov, an MP from the "We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC–DB) coalition. During the confrontation with law enforcement, one of the protesters was arrested. The demonstration received public support from other WCC–DB MPs, who were also present outside the Anti-Corruption Commission building.

"Institutions and their leaders must understand that we live in a democratic country, and they cannot act as they please. Every Bulgarian citizen who wishes to file a complaint should be granted access. It is absolutely outrageous that citizens are being pushed around and denied entry, effectively being kept outside the commission’s premises," commented Lena Borislavova, WCC–DB.

On Facebook, the Minister of the Interior denied the claims regarding a police inspection of the NGO. He clarified that the operation was conducted in search of illegal migrants, and during the raid, 25 individuals of Arab origin were identified, one of whom was wanted by the state.

