Tensions Outside Parliament: Clashes with Police During Protest against Euro Adoption in Bulgaria

Снимка: BTA

During the vote on the motion of no confidence, a protest organised by "Vazrazhdane" party blocked central Sofia on July 4. The demonstration, opposing the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria, escalated into clashes with law enforcement. A police officer was knocked to the ground, and first aid had to be administered by the Bulgarian National Television (BNT) crew.

Eggs and plastic bottles were hurled at the police minutes after the no-confidence vote—initiated by "Vazrazhdane"—was rejected. In response to the thrown objects, riot police donned helmets and shields.

During BNT’s live coverage, protesters turned hostile toward a collapsed officer from the police cordon. The man had fallen on the pavement, and BNT cameraman Nikolay Balkanski provided first aid.

Nikolai Balkansky, BNT cameraman: "I didn't think about the footage at all, the moment I saw the man fall and lie there helpless, my first thought was - go help him."

Daniel Mitov, Minister of Interior, expressed concerns over the demonstrators' motives:

"My suspicion is that these protesters are deliberately provoking the police so they can later exaggerate or distort what happened and portray themselves as victims. That tactic won’t succeed."

Meanwhile, protesters reiterated their demands for the preservation of the Bulgarian lev, and following the rejected no-confidence vote, called for the government's resignation.

Tanya Todorova, protester
The rights of the Bulgarian people have been violated, there must be a referendum, the constitution must be changed and the rule of law must be restored to the Bulgarian state - this cannot go on.

Rumiana Chanalova: "Will we let them bury Bulgaria again - no, no no!".

Dimitrina Pencheva, protester: "It’s high time the cabinet resigns. There must be a referendum, and the people’s voice must be heard."

Petya Natskova: "Joining the eurozone would mean losing all sovereignty. Do you know what that means? It means others will dictate to us what to do, how to act, and where to allocate our money."

Photos: BTA and BGNES

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of "Vazrazhdane":"If Bulgaria is forcibly dragged into the eurozone—something we will not allow—no one should be under any illusion that we won’t pull out. A referendum could be held by the end of the year, but more importantly, it could also take place after January 1st—this time for exiting the eurozone."

The protest ended in front of the building of the Bulgarian National Television, with demonstrators accusing the public broadcaster of failing to properly cover the public’s discontent.

Последвайте ни

