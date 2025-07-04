Two Men Arrested for Hooliganism in Sofia

Two men, aged 21 and 43, were detained during an organised protest held on July 4 in the central part of Sofia. The arrests were made due to acts of hooliganism and aggressive behaviour toward law enforcement officers.

A check of police records reveals that the older individual has a long criminal history, including possession of narcotic substances, theft, driving under the influence of drugs, infliction of moderate bodily harm, hooliganism, destruction and damage to property, as well as unlawful appropriation of a motor vehicle.

During the protest, three police officers sustained various injuries. They were provided with appropriate medical assistance and have since been discharged for home recovery.