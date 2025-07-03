БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Parliament to Take Vote on No Confidence Motion against Zhelyazkov Cabinet on July 4

The MPs finished the debate on the vote

The vote of no confidence against the “Zhelyazkov” government will take place tomorrow, July 4, at 13:10.

The third no-confidence motion focuses on the government’s failure in fiscal policy. The motion was submitted by the “Vazrazhdane” party and is supported by “MECh” (Morality, Unity, Honour) and “Velichie.”

Against this backdrop, the ruling parties described the approved amendment to the Recovery and Resilience Plan as a crucial formula for securing European funding.

The Cabinet led by PM Zhelyazkov has so far survived two no-confidence votes: one initiated by Vazrazhdane for "failure in the foreign policy sector" and a second one, submitted by MECh, for "failure in the fight against corruption".

