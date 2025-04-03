БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
The cabinet survives no-confidence vote

150 MPs supported the government

кабинет Желязков
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

The "Zhelyazkov" government on april 3 survived the no-confidence vote, which was filed by "Vazrazhdane" on the grounds of the government's failure in foreign policy.

150 MPs voted against the government's dismissal, while 54 voted in favour.

By groups: GERB-UDF, We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria, MRF-New Beginning, Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - Movement for Rights and Freedoms, Bulgarian Socialist Party and There is Such a People supported the government, while "Vazrazhdane," MECh, and "Velichie" voted for its ouster.

After the vote, Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov, took the podium:

"Thank you to everyone who supported the government. With this, you supported Bulgaria's European perspective and the prospect for democratic development — as it is desired by a large part of society," he said.

The debates on the no-confidence vote lasted nearly four hours on Wednesday. The discussions focused on Bulgaria's policy regarding the war in Ukraine and the country's position concerning the death of Captain Marin Marinov in Gaza. While "Vazrazhdane" defended their motives, MPs from 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' demonstratively left the plenary chamber and reiterated that they would not support the motion to topple the government.

