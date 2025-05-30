Supporters of Dogan Confirm Plans for a New Project:: “We Aim to Build a Modern Party"

"The ideas of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) must continue to live in the political space, and we intend to create a new political entity to represent those ideas—without breaking away from their foundations and authenticity," Ilhan Kyuchyuk told reporters, while members of the Democracy, rights and Freedoms - MRF parliamentary group held a meeting on May 30.

"We are ambitious about building a modern political party that will serve as an open platform for all who wish to join it."

The party's name and leadership have not yet been discussed.