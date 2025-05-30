БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Supporters of Dogan Confirm Plans for a New Project:: “We Aim to Build a Modern Party"

"The ideas of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) must continue to live in the political space, and we intend to create a new political entity to represent those ideas—without breaking away from their foundations and authenticity," Ilhan Kyuchyuk told reporters, while members of the Democracy, rights and Freedoms - MRF parliamentary group held a meeting on May 30.

"We are ambitious about building a modern political party that will serve as an open platform for all who wish to join it."

The party's name and leadership have not yet been discussed.

"Creating a political party is the result of hard work, joint effort, and collective wisdom. We will do everything possible to consolidate our full potential, which we have no doubt about, in order to build a modern party that meets the expectations of Bulgarian citizens."

"Because of the political opportunist known as Delyan Peevski, we have lost a great deal of trust, and we must now work to restore it," Kyuchyuk said, calling on the two MPs who switched to Peevski's MRF-New Beginning to leave Parliament.

"I want those colleagues who left the parliamentary group to have the decency to submit their resignations. TThey were not elected in their personal capacity, but as MPs from the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms. If they have any sense of morality left, they should leave the National Assembly. If they wish to run from Delyan Peevski’s list next time, the door is open."

