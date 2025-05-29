'Gallup' Polls: Bulgarians Expect More Benefits Than Drawbacks from Euro Adoption

Despite a narrow margin, the largest share of public opinion in Bulgaria leans toward expecting more benefits than negative effects from the adoption of the euro. According to the results of a national survey by Gallup International Balkan, one-third of Bulgarians see the adoption of the euro as advantageous.

The survey, conducted face-to-face with tablets between May 16 and 27 among 800 adults, found that:

33.4% of respondents said they see benefits from the introduction of the European currency.

32.9% expect more negative effects.

22.6% remain undecided.

11.1% say they don’t know.

The results also reveal age-based differences in attitudes. The most optimistic groups about the euro are people aged 40–49 and 60–69, while those between 30–39 and 50–59 are the most skeptical.