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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Gallup' Poll: Iotova and Valchev Lead Presidential Race with 43.2% Support

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As the election campaign for the presidential and vice-presidential elections scheduled for 25 October draws to a close, trends and voting intentions among the public have become clear.

The projected voter turnout stands at around 2.6 million voters (approximately 39%).

The gap between the leading candidate pairs is narrowing, but remains substantial. According to a poll by Gallup International Balkan, Iliana Iotova and Kiril Valchev are in first place, with 43.2% support.

In second place, with 29.7%, are Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev. Third place remains occupied by Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin, with 12.4% support. They are followed by the presidential candidate pairs as follows: Ivan Hristanov and Stoyanka Cherkezova – 3.4%; Radostin Vasilev and Krasimir Manov – 2.5%; Ivaylo Simeonov and Kosyo Stoychev – 1.9%; Nikolay Nenchev and Tsveta Kirilova – 1.6%; Ivelin Mihaylov and Yuliana Mateeva – 1.3%.

A total of 0.4% of respondents said they would not support any candidate.

Some 38.7% of respondents said the election campaign had been dull and uninteresting.

Gallup’s sociologists forecast voter turnout of around 39%, meaning approximately 2,600,000 voters are expected to go to the polls.

The nationally representative survey by Gallup International Balkan was conducted between 14 and 22 October 2026, using face-to-face interviews with 1,001 respondents, carried out with tablets and following a standardised questionnaire.

The survey was funded by Gallup International Balkan itself.

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