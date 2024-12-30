НОВИНИ
GERB proposes changes to the Religious Denominations Act

21:18, 30.12.2024
GERB is proposing amendments to the Law on Religious Denominations to explicitly state that the sole representative of the traditional religion in the country—Eastern Orthodoxy—is the Bulgarian Orthodox Church – Bulgarian Patriarchate, the party announced on December 30.

Holy Synod: The court ruling on possibility of registering Old Calendar Orthodox Church could lead to new divisions within Bulgarian Orthodoxy

    According to GERB, registered religious denominations may freely define their names, but they must clearly distinguish themselves from the only legally recognized Orthodox Church, namely the Bulgarian Orthodox Church – Bulgarian Patriarchate.

    In their reasoning for the bill, GERB reminds that by including in the legal norm the recognition of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church – Bulgarian Patriarchate as a member of the One, Holy, Catholic, and Apostolic Church, the legislator acknowledges only this abbreviation, BOC – BP, which is approved by the canons of the Ecumenical Church and this is the traditional Orthodox denomination, referred to by Article 13, paragraph 3 of the Law on Religious Denominations.

    The proposal made in the draft law is not intended to create a new different legal content and to prevent any possibility of misapplication and/or misinterpretation of the law.

    Bulgaria's President Radev expressed condolences on the death of Jimmy Carter
    "Vazrazhdane" submitted a bill to amend the Law on Religious Denominations
    Council of Ministers proposes a special interim budget until the new one is adopted
    GERB – UDF and "Democratic Bulgaria" discussed drafts of coalition agreement
    Holy Synod: The court ruling on possibility of registering Old Calendar Orthodox Church could lead to new divisions within Bulgarian Orthodoxy
    Winter fairy tale in the village of Shiroka Laka in the Phodope mountains (see pics)
    Sofia Opera and Ballet sends off 2024 with gala concerts
    Krasi Kurtev, founder of 'Akaga' band, passed away
    Conditions for mountain tourism are good, avalanche warning remains in effect
    A new case of monkeypox registered in Sofia
    Farmers protest over lack of action by institutions on animal disease
    President Radev expressed condolences after the plane crash in South Korea
