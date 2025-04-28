GERB leader Boyko Borissov will head the Bulgarian delegation at the European People's Party Congress in Valencia

БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
The leader of GERB Boyko Borissov will lead the Bulgarian delegation at the EPP congress, which will be held in the Spanish city of Valencia on 29 and 30 April 2025. Over the course of these two days, the framework for the EPP’s future direction—the largest political party in Europe—will be outlined for the coming years.

The European People's Party plays a key role in shaping European legislation and setting a clear strategy for addressing the challenges facing Europe, including the war in Ukraine, the rising cost of living, and the growing threats of populism and extremism.

The congress will bring together Members of the European Parliament, prime ministers, EU commissioners, and party leaders from across the EPP family. It is expected that Manfred Weber will be re-elected as President of the party for another three-year term.

Dolors Montserrat is anticipated to be elected as the EPP’s new Secretary General. Among the candidates for the ten Vice-President positions are Mariya Gabriel, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, Croatian Commissioner Dubravka Šuica, Austrian Commissioner Magnus Brunner, leader of the Flemish Christian Democrats Wouter Beke, Chair of the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee David McAllister, Portuguese MEP Paulo Rangel, Romanian MEP Siegfried Mureșan, Polish MEP Andrzej Halicki, Kostis Hatzidakis, and former Irish EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness.

The Bulgarian delegation, led by GERB leader Boyko Borissov, will include the mayors of Plovdiv and Stara Zagora—Kostadin Dimitrov and Zhivko Todorov—as well as MEPs from GERB-UDF, Members of Parliament, municipal councilors, and representatives of GERB’s youth organisation.

During the EPP Congress, Borissov will address the delegates, and he will also hold meetings with the party leadership and leaders of other member parties of the EPP. Key topics at the event in Valencia will include defene and demographics. Heads of state and government leaders from outside the EU are also expected to deliver speeches.


