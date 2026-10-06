Huge Interest Continues at Second 'Undercover' Season 6 Pre-Premiere Screening

Huge interest continued at the second pre-premiere screening of BNT’s iconic series “Undercover”. Due to high demand, the public service broadcaster, in partnership with the National Palace of Culture (NDK), added a second screening after Hall 1 proved too small to accommodate all the fans yesterday.

The television premiere of the hit series is on Saturday, 10 October, at 22:00 on BNT 1.

Petya: “There are some interesting things. I’m amazed by the performances of some of the actors who are completely outside their usual roles – simply wonderful, unique.” “My favorite actors are in it, and I’m even going to go back and watch… I’ve missed two seasons since I don’t live in Bulgaria, but I’ll gladly catch up on them.” Viktor Bojinov, director of “Undercover”: “I expected there to be a lot of interest, but I never imagined people would actually cheer when certain characters appeared.”