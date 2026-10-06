Huge Interest Continues at Second 'Undercover' Season 6 Pre-Premiere Screening

Huge interest continued at the second pre-premiere screening of BNT’s iconic series “Undercover”. Due to high demand, the public service broadcaster, in partnership with the National Palace of Culture (NDK), added a second screening after Hall 1 proved too small to accommodate all the fans yesterday.
The television premiere of the hit series is on Saturday, 10 October, at 22:00 on BNT 1.
Petya: “There are some interesting things. I’m amazed by the performances of some of the actors who are completely outside their usual roles – simply wonderful, unique.”
“My favorite actors are in it, and I’m even going to go back and watch… I’ve missed two seasons since I don’t live in Bulgaria, but I’ll gladly catch up on them.”
Viktor Bojinov, director of “Undercover”: “I expected there to be a lot of interest, but I never imagined people would actually cheer when certain characters appeared.”
Milena Milotinova, Director General of BNT: “The emotion in the hall says a lot. Perhaps it is because of the 10-year wait for the series to return. Ultimately, BNT did everything possible to bring the series back – the television premiere is on 10 October at 10pm, and it will be shown every Saturday.”