Iliana Iotova to PM Rumen Radev: We Wouldn't Have Succeeded Without You

In her first address following the close of polling day, Iliana Iotova thanked voters for their trust and 'Progressive Bulgaria' for its support.

“Dear Mr Radev, we would not have done it without you. There was full mobilisation in the final days. At no point did you waver in your support for me.”

She thanked the prominent Bulgarian figures who had joined her Initiative Committee, as well as the parties that had supported her candidacy.

“From the very beginning, we ran a positive campaign and did not allow ourselves to use the language of hatred and division.” “People believed that good decisions can be made through dialogue.”

She told journalists that she had received a call from her opponent, Andrey Gyurov, who had congratulated her on her success.

Iotova explained that an analysis would be carried out of those who had voted “I do not support any candidate”.

“We will conduct a very thorough analysis and address their concerns and hopes.”

Kiril Valchev also thanked everyone who had voted for their presidential ticket.

“Twice as many voters have voted for Bulgaria to have its first woman President. I will be another guarantor in the Presidency of Bulgaria’s place in Europe and of democracy in our country.”

He explained that the ideas of young people were particularly important to them.