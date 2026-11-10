Investigation to Establish Causes of Crashes on Trakia Motorway, Says Prime Minister Rumen Radev

Nineteen people injured in the crash on Trakia Motorway have been admitted to the regional hospital in Sliven. Doctors are fighting to save the life of one of the patients, the hospital's director, Dr Vasilislav Petrov, said.

Death Toll from Serious Accident near Zimnitsa Rises to 12; Tomorrow is a Day of Mourning

According to Prime Minister Rumen Radev, who visited the hospital together with Health Minister Katya Ivkova, fog is the most likely cause of the tragedy.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “People say that a light fog suddenly turned into a thick blanket. That is the most likely primary cause. Whether there were any other contributing factors remains to be established by the investigation.”

The Prime Minister said he was satisfied with the attitude of the the staff at the hospital.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “The staff are professional and treat patients very well, and I hope this will continue. The hospital needs more funding. The Emergency Department, whose construction has already begun, also needs to be completed. The first floor was built ten years ago. We need to find a way to build the second floor and complete the facility so that it becomes fully operational.”

According to Minister Katya Ivkova, the condition of the admitted patients is stable.

- What is the condition of the patients? Katya Ivkova, Minister of Health: “They are currently stable. The patients are being stabilised."

A total of 23 people have been treated at the hospital in sliven, its director explained.