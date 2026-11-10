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Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Тежка катастрофа на АМ "Тракия" *** 12 души са загинали, а 51 са ранени. В инцидента са участвали 86 превозни средства ***

Investigation to Establish Causes of Crashes on Trakia Motorway, Says Prime Minister Rumen Radev

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Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
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The Prime Minister and the Minister of Health visited the regional hospital in Sliven, where 19 people injured in the accidents are being treated

Румен Радев, Катя Ивкова, Сливен, болница
Снимка: BTA

Nineteen people injured in the crash on Trakia Motorway have been admitted to the regional hospital in Sliven. Doctors are fighting to save the life of one of the patients, the hospital's director, Dr Vasilislav Petrov, said.

Death Toll from Serious Accident near Zimnitsa Rises to 12; Tomorrow is a Day of Mourning

According to Prime Minister Rumen Radev, who visited the hospital together with Health Minister Katya Ivkova, fog is the most likely cause of the tragedy.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “People say that a light fog suddenly turned into a thick blanket. That is the most likely primary cause. Whether there were any other contributing factors remains to be established by the investigation.”

The Prime Minister said he was satisfied with the attitude of the the staff at the hospital.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “The staff are professional and treat patients very well, and I hope this will continue. The hospital needs more funding. The Emergency Department, whose construction has already begun, also needs to be completed. The first floor was built ten years ago. We need to find a way to build the second floor and complete the facility so that it becomes fully operational.”

According to Minister Katya Ivkova, the condition of the admitted patients is stable.

- What is the condition of the patients?

Katya Ivkova, Minister of Health: “They are currently stable. The patients are being stabilised."

A total of 23 people have been treated at the hospital in sliven, its director explained.

Vasislav Petrov, Executive Director of the “Ivan Selimski” General Hospital, Sliven: “Nineteen patients have been admitted to our hospital. The most serious cases involve two patients in intensive care, who have already undergone surgery. Another patient is currently undergoing surgery in the neurosurgery department. They are stable for now. However, I cannot say that their lives are no longer in danger. They remain at risk, but we are doing everything we can to ensure the best possible outcome.

A total of 23 patients have passed through the hospital. We have just admitted another patient. Eighteen have been admitted. Four people were discharged following examinations. One patient is still in the Emergency Department and has not yet been assigned to a ward. Further tests are being carried out.

Question: How many patients are at the Military Medical Academy?

“There were eight patients at the Military Medical Academy. One was transferred to our hospital with a neurosurgical condition. There are now most likely seven remaining there.”

At this stage, none of the patients needs to be transferred to Sofia.

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