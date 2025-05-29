БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините България и еврото Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините България и еврото У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
По две нарушения на минута за превишена скорост по АМ...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Скандал в парламента: Почти до бой се стигна между...
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
Времето през юни: Слънце, жеги и малко дъжд, с...
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
Гл. комисар Александър Джартов: До няколко седмици...
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Measures Ahead of Eurozone Accession: CPC and CCP Join Forces Against Price Speculation

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
EN
Запази
мерки влизането еврозоната кзк кзп обединяват усилията спекулата цените
Снимка: BTA

The Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC) and the Commission for Consumer Protection (CCP) are uniting efforts to counter unfair trade practices, cartels, and unjustified price hikes in the period before and after Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro. This was announced during a joint working meeting between the two regulatory bodies on May 29.

The government is consolidating the full capacity of its regulatory institutions to curb potential price speculation before and after the euro adoption. The first step in this coordinated effort was today’s meeting between the CPC and CCP. The heads of both authorities confirmed that inspections are already underway. Sector-specific analyses will be carried out in areas most vulnerable to price increases, including mobile operators, fuel, supply chains, food retail chains, and supply of medicines.

Rosen Karadimov - Chairman of the CPC:

“We are launching checks into collusive and prohibited coordinated practices, unlawful agreements, and abuse of dominant market positions. Special attention will be paid to Chapter 7b of the Competition Protection Act, which contains specific provisions regarding food supply chains. This function of the CPC aims to prevent unlawful agreements that result in price increases.”

photo

Maria Filipova - Chairman of the CCP:

“I want to tell people that any experienced economic operator in our country which attempts speculative price hikes or engages in unfair commercial practices will be met with immediate administrative enforcement. Not only will such practices be halted, but the business will also be required to compensate any harm caused to individual consumers.”

In addition, both regulators will nominate contact groups to draft legislative amendments. These changes will empower the CPC and CCP to conduct joint inspections, as the current administrative capacity and staffing of both bodies are insufficient to handle the full scope of tasks and challenges leading up to and following the adoption of the euro.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Проследете четвъртфиналите на световното първенство по минифутбол на сайта на БНТ
1
Проследете четвъртфиналите на световното първенство по минифутбол...
Фирмите на сина на Джевдет Чакъров - от хранителни стоки до соларни паркове, кой е той?
2
Фирмите на сина на Джевдет Чакъров - от хранителни стоки до соларни...
Гледайте финалите на европейското първенство по спортна гимнастика по БНТ 3
3
Гледайте финалите на европейското първенство по спортна гимнастика...
Новият F-16 направи първи полет във въздушното ни пространство
4
Новият F-16 направи първи полет във въздушното ни пространство
Юджел Атилла, ДПС-ДПС: Правим нова партия с нов лидер в петък
5
Юджел Атилла, ДПС-ДПС: Правим нова партия с нов лидер в петък
ПП: Показаните документи от министър Митов доказват, че Бойко Рашков не е поръчвал икони
6
ПП: Показаните документи от министър Митов доказват, че Бойко...

Най-четени

Абитуриент почина на бала си в курорта “Слънчев бряг” (СНИМКИ)
1
Абитуриент почина на бала си в курорта “Слънчев бряг”...
На косъм от трагедия: Вижте как тир помете бензиностанция в опит да изпревари три коли и камион
2
На косъм от трагедия: Вижте как тир помете бензиностанция в опит да...
10-годишната Малина от Кнежа седяла с тялото на баща си 7 часа, съседи отказали да звъннат на 112
3
10-годишната Малина от Кнежа седяла с тялото на баща си 7 часа,...
17 души са ранени при нападение с нож на гарата в Хамбург
4
17 души са ранени при нападение с нож на гарата в Хамбург
Отиде си журналистът Асен Григоров
5
Отиде си журналистът Асен Григоров
Почина журналистът от БНТ Красимир Ганев
6
Почина журналистът от БНТ Красимир Ганев

More from: Economy

Bulgaria to Cap Power Producers’ Profits to Offset Rising Household Electricity Prices from July 1
Bulgaria to Cap Power Producers’ Profits to Offset Rising Household Electricity Prices from July 1
Challenging Conditions for Rose Growers – Will There Be a Rose Oil Yield? Challenging Conditions for Rose Growers – Will There Be a Rose Oil Yield?
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Bank Executives: No Change in Loan Interest Rates After Eurozone Accession Bank Executives: No Change in Loan Interest Rates After Eurozone Accession
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
Bulgaria's Central Bank Is Ready for Accession to the Eurozone Bulgaria's Central Bank Is Ready for Accession to the Eurozone
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
Closer to the Eurozone: Bulgaria Meets All Entry Criteria Closer to the Eurozone: Bulgaria Meets All Entry Criteria
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
NSI Reports Deflation for April NSI Reports Deflation for April
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.

Водещи новини

По две нарушения на минута за превишена скорост по АМ "Тракия" засякоха от МВР-Пазарджик
По две нарушения на минута за превишена скорост по АМ...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
У нас
Скандал в парламента: Почти до бой се стигна между депутати от "Възраждане" и ПП-ДБ Скандал в парламента: Почти до бой се стигна между депутати от "Възраждане" и ПП-ДБ
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
У нас
Мерки преди влизането в еврозоната: КЗК и КЗП обединяват усилията си срещу спекулата с цените Мерки преди влизането в еврозоната: КЗК и КЗП обединяват усилията си срещу спекулата с цените
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
Общество
Времето през юни: Слънце, жеги и малко дъжд, с температури от 10° до 38° Времето през юни: Слънце, жеги и малко дъжд, с температури от 10° до 38°
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
У нас
Старши комисар Боян Раев е новият директор на ГДБОП
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
Сигурност и правосъдие
Евелин Банев - Брендо ще лежи в България общо 10 години и половина
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
У нас
СОС одобри бюджета за градския транспорт на София, предложен от...
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Общество
Шофьорът на тира, причинил катастрофата със Сияна, иска по-лека мярка
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ