Bulgaria has found strong partners for its plans to establish a centre dedicated to preserving the country’s underwater heritage on St Cyricus Island.

Some of the leading experts from the Museum of Cultural History in Oslo will help establish conservation laboratories and a museum in Sozopol under the European Economic Area (EEA) programme.

The project, which is to be funded under the Norwegian Grants scheme, has a budget of €2 million.

For years, the site had been completely hidden beneath dense vegetation, and no one had seen it for a long time. But after a week of work with an excavator, the museum at the former military base welcomed its first visitors. They were a rare breed of experts, able to recognise immediately the potential of these ruins: some of the finest conservation specialists in Europe.

Brynjar Sandvoll, Head of Collection Management, University of Oslo: “They will make excellent laboratories, close to the sea, from where all your exhibits will come.” Dr Nayden Prahov, Director of the Institute for Underwater Heritage: “And they are all on the same level.” Brynjar Sandvoll, Head of Collection Management, University of Oslo: “There will be no need to lift and move very much.”

Viktor Dimitrov, underwater archaeologist: “We could also make use of some of the existing rails, which were installed to transport torpedoes to the bunkers.”

The Norwegian experts are partners of the Institute for Underwater Heritage and have been tasked with helping their Bulgarian colleagues transform the site into a one-of-a-kind cultural centre.

In the hangars, which just a few months ago were declared surplus to requirements, the experts identified excellent spaces for displaying shipwrecks.

Brynjar Sandvoll, Head of Collection Management, University of Oslo: “Of course, a great deal of work still needs to be done here. But it will be a wonderful place once everything is completed. Its greatest advantage is its proximity to the sea, as marine archaeologists will be able to transport their finds and equipment easily.”

The groundwork has been laid and the partners are determined to move ahead. The remaining step is for the Ministry of Culture to transfer ownership of the property, allowing the project, which is set to transform the island, to get under way by the end of the year.