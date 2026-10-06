БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Президентски Избори 2026 Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето Президентски Избори 2026 Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Стократно са се увеличили заплахите във водите на НАТО за...
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
Български спасители продължават издирването на моряци от...
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Министър Димитър Стоянов: Два хеликоптера пътуват към...
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Румен Радев за атакуваните кораби в Черно море: Абсолютно...
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
Два кораба са ударени от дронове в български води,...
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Румен Радев свиква среща с институциите след инцидента в...
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
Евтим Милошев: Няма нищо скрито или тайно в...
Чете се за: 05:27 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

ИЗВЪНРЕДНО
Два кораба са ударени от дронове в български води, единият е потънал. Премиерът Румен Радев свика среща с институциите след инцидента в Черно море. Абсолютно недопустима атака в българската изключителна икономическа зона, коментира той. Министърът на отбраната Димитър Стоянов потвърди, че два хеликоптера пътуват към Варна, а в операцията ще се включи и самолет Су-25. Част от пострадалите моряци са транспортирани във Военноморската болница

PM Radev after Drones Stroke Two Merchant Ships near the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast: 'This Is an Absolutely Unacceptable Attack in Bulgaria’s Exclusive Economic Zone'

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:55 мин.
EN
Запази

Bulgaria launches rescue operation after drone attacks on two ships in its waters

румен радев атакуваните кораби черно море абсолютно недопустима атака българската изключителна икономическа зона

Bulgaria is carrying out a rescue operation 70 nautical miles east of the town of Byala, within the country’s exclusive economic zone. This was confirmed by Prime Minister Rumen Radev, who convened representatives of several ministries on October 6.

“This is an absolutely unacceptable attack in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone. It is a blatant violation of maritime law and of the rules governing maritime affairs in general,” Radev said.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “As I have previously said, if this war is not brought to an end in time, it will continue to expand geographically and increase the risk of even a global conflict. We are seeing the war intensify, with all the rules of international law now being violated and civilian commercial vessels coming under attack. This is absolutely unacceptable. What is happening is making shipping in the Black Sea extremely difficult, driving up insurance costs even further and making navigation extremely challenging.”

As far as we know, the second vessel was carrying wheat and was sailing south, while the first vessel, which sank, was sailing north, the Prime Minister said. “We do not know what cargo the first vessel was carrying,” he added.

We will not under any circumstances allow the Bulgarian coast to be threatened by drifting vessels.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “We are also carrying out reconnaissance for possible spills and environmental pollution. But for us, as a state responsible within its exclusive economic zone for the health and lives of anyone navigating these waters, the most important thing is that we are obliged to carry out emergency rescue operations to search for and save lives.”

The operation, being coordinated by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Varna, continues, with rescuers searching for survivors from the first vessel, which sank, the Prime Minister added.

Two commercial vessels were attacked by drones at around 3am last night. Both maritime and aerial drones were used, something that has been categorically confirmed by the crews. Both ships sustained damage.

New details emerge after two ships attacked by drones in the Black Sea
The first vessel, which was sailing under the Togo flag, sank. The crew of the second vessel, which was also hit and caught fire, managed to evacuate and was rescued by a Bulgarian vessel, Radev said.

At the time, the Bulgarian RO-RO vessel Dioscuria was in the area. Its crew saw the explosion on the first vessel and headed towards the scene. However, they found only an overturned lifeboat, three overturned rafts and life jackets. No people have been found so far. The crew of the first vessel remains missing.

The second vessel was also reached by the Dioscuria. A fast boat from the Bulgarian Navy was dispatched and managed to take on board two injured crew members.

What is the condition of those injured in the incident in Bulgarian waters in which drones hit two ships?
“One person suffered burns and another sustained a head injury. They are already aboard the fast boat and are due to arrive at the port of Varna at any moment. Medical teams from the Military Hospital in Varna have been mobilised and all necessary assistance will be provided,” Radev said.

The remaining 16 crew members are being taken to shore aboard a Border Police patrol boat. Eleven members of the crew are Turkish nationals and seven are Indian nationals.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Два кораба са ударени от дронове в български води, единият е потънал
1
Два кораба са ударени от дронове в български води, единият е потънал
Константин Папазов е новият президент на Българската федерация по баскетбол
2
Константин Папазов е новият президент на Българската федерация по...
Румен Радев за атакуваните кораби в Черно море: Абсолютно недопустима атака в българската изключителна икономическа зона
3
Румен Радев за атакуваните кораби в Черно море: Абсолютно...
Капитанът на единия кораб е със сериозни изгаряния след инцидента в Черно море
4
Капитанът на единия кораб е със сериозни изгаряния след инцидента в...
Какво всъщност е българската изключителна икономическа зона в Черно море?
5
Какво всъщност е българската изключителна икономическа зона в Черно...
Стократно са се увеличили заплахите във водите на НАТО за последните 6 месеца
6
Стократно са се увеличили заплахите във водите на НАТО за...

Най-четени

Убит е бизнесменът и собственик на футболния клуб "Ботев" Пловдив Илиян Филипов
1
Убит е бизнесменът и собственик на футболния клуб "Ботев"...
От Локомотив Пд изказаха съболезнования по повод смъртта на президента на Ботев Пд Илиян Филипов
2
От Локомотив Пд изказаха съболезнования по повод смъртта на...
БНТ разполага с ексклузивни кадри от охранителните камери край имота на убития Илиян Филипов във фаталната нощ
3
БНТ разполага с ексклузивни кадри от охранителните камери край...
Показно убийство в Пловдив: Какво се знае за разстрела на Илиян Филипов?
4
Показно убийство в Пловдив: Какво се знае за разстрела на Илиян...
Полицията за убийството на Илиян Филипов: Застрелян е с огнестрелно оръжие, работи се по всички версии
5
Полицията за убийството на Илиян Филипов: Застрелян е с огнестрелно...
Илиян Филипов беше една от емблематичните фигури в българския автомобилен транспорт, посочват от Съюза на международните превозвачи
6
Илиян Филипов беше една от емблематичните фигури в българския...

More from: Bulgaria

PM Radev: Ships Attacked by Both Sea and AerialDdrones in Bulgarian Waters
PM Radev: Ships Attacked by Both Sea and AerialDdrones in Bulgarian Waters
After Drone Attack on Two Merchant Ships in Bulgaria’s Exclusive Economic Zone: Remaining 16 Crew Members of ABLE Arrive in Varna After Drone Attack on Two Merchant Ships in Bulgaria’s Exclusive Economic Zone: Remaining 16 Crew Members of ABLE Arrive in Varna
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Two Seriously Injured Sailors from Drone-Hit Ship Transported to Varna; Bulgarian Rescuers Continue Search for Crew Members of One of the Ships Two Seriously Injured Sailors from Drone-Hit Ship Transported to Varna; Bulgarian Rescuers Continue Search for Crew Members of One of the Ships
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
Two Ships Hit by Drones in Bulgarian Waters; One of Them Sank Two Ships Hit by Drones in Bulgarian Waters; One of Them Sank
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
Thousands of Fans Watched the Return of 'Undercover' Series: Emotions and Applause After Screening Thousands of Fans Watched the Return of 'Undercover' Series: Emotions and Applause After Screening
Чете се за: 10:22 мин.
'Undercover 6' on the Big Screen in Hall 1 of National Palace of Culture: A Constellation of Actors on the Red Carpet (see pics) 'Undercover 6' on the Big Screen in Hall 1 of National Palace of Culture: A Constellation of Actors on the Red Carpet (see pics)
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.

Водещи новини

Румен Радев: Атаката срещу двата кораба е била с морски и въздушен дрон
Румен Радев: Атаката срещу двата кораба е била с морски и въздушен...
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
У нас
Министър Димитър Стоянов: Два хеликоптера пътуват към Варна, в операцията ще се включи и самолет Су-25 Министър Димитър Стоянов: Два хеликоптера пътуват към Варна, в операцията ще се включи и самолет Су-25
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
У нас
Урсула фон дер Лайен: Ситуацията в Черно море е силно обезпокоителна Урсула фон дер Лайен: Ситуацията в Черно море е силно обезпокоителна
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
По света
НА ЖИВО: Брифинг на прокуратурата в Пловдив след акцията в УМБАЛ "Св. Георги" НА ЖИВО: Брифинг на прокуратурата в Пловдив след акцията в УМБАЛ "Св. Георги"
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
У нас
Български спасители продължават издирването на моряци от единия кораб
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
У нас
Капитанът на единия кораб е със сериозни изгаряния след инцидента в...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Първи коментари в парламента: Част от партиите поискаха свикване на...
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
У нас
Стократно са се увеличили заплахите във водите на НАТО за...
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ