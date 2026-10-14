PM Radev: Bulgaria Responded Quickly and Promptly to Black Sea Ship Attacks

Drone attacks in the Black Sea were the first item on the agenda of MPs in the National Assembly.

Bulgaria has shown that it has the ability to act quickly and in a timely manner, that it has the ability to exercise control over its exclusive economic zone and, in fulfillment of its obligations under international conventions, to conduct search and rescue operations, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said on October 14. He was speaking at a hearing in Parliament on the actions taken, the risk assessment and the upcoming measures related to the attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea on October 6 and 13, as well as the information about the deliberate arson of antennas for communication with the Starlink satellite system.

Radev recalled that within a week, four ships were attacked in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea. Two of them sank with only four people having been rescued from one of the sunken ships. The other two ships are still afloat and all their crew members were rescued, the Prime Minister said. He thanked the rescue teams from the Air Force, the Border Police, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Varna and the Maritime Administration for their exceptionally timely, professional and responsible actions in rescuing the distressed sailors.

Radev stressed that the attacks were during the night, and especially those on October 13, were in challenging weather conditions - with high waves, reduced visibility, low cloud cover and rainfall. Despite this, the rescue teams dealt successfully with these conditions, for which he thanked them.

Photos: BTA

Today, Prime Minister Rumen Radev and the Ministers of Defence, Foreign Affairs and Interior answered questions from MPs in Parliament. The Chief of Defence and the heads of the security services are also expected to provide further information on the measures taken and the assessment of risks to national security.

The hearing is also intended to clarify the state’s next steps and the measures to be taken in response to the attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea on 6 and 13 October, in close proximity to Bulgaria’s territorial waters.

It emerged yesterday that talks had been held with partner countries about their involvement through funding and the sharing of expertise, as well as the provision of anti-drone systems.