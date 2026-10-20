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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

PM Rumen Radev: U.S. Aircraft Is Patrolling Over the Black Sea to Conduct Reconnaissance and Identify Risks

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Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
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A chemical analysis will determine the explosive used in the "Chelsea-3" attack, the Prime Minister said

румен радев американският самолет патрулира черно море разузнаване засичане рискове
Снимка: БТА

Prime Minister Rumen Radev on October 20 commented on a number of current issues as he attended the groundbreaking ceremony for a battery energy storage park in Tvarditsa. The ceremony was also attended by Innovation and Digital Transformation Minister Ivan Vasilev and Energy Minister Iva Petrova.

“The benefits are enormous not only for the region but for Bulgaria as a whole, as the world’s most advanced technology will be installed here. Bulgaria has already established itself as a European leader in energy storage, and this brings a number of advantages,” the Prime Minister said.

One of these advantages is lower prices, Radev added.

The Prime Minister also commented on the protests in France and Italy. He said there was no danger of a similar escalation in Bulgaria.

“This situation is still a long way from Bulgaria. The factors that have led European citizens to take to the streets in protest are different.”

He also said the war in Ukraine was exhausting economic systems and leading to social tensions and political instability.

“It will become increasingly difficult to explain politically why the prosperity of European citizens is being drained by this war instead of being used to solve their problems. This war must be brought to an end as soon as possible.”

Radev recalled that last year a European decision was made to provide a 90 billion loan to Ukraine, for which Europe is the guarantor. According to him, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy requested the funds at the European Council meeting that concluded on Friday. Bulgaria has no way of contributing to these 70 billion, Radev added.

The Prime Minister also commented on the debris found following the drone attack on the Chelsea 3. He said it should help establish the origin of the attacking drone.

“The investigative teams are working extremely intensively, examining not only physical drone debris but also conducting chemical analyses to identify the type of explosive used. Teams from our allies equipped with high-tech equipment will arrive tomorrow, and I hope we will be able to establish what type of drone was involved.”

He explained that, following his talks with NATO and Bulgaria’s partners, a US aircraft had begun patrolling over the Black Sea.

“It has already begun patrols over the Black Sea to to conduct reconnaissance and detect any activity that could pose a risk. We are expecting further assistance as well.”

How long the aircraft will remain in the area will depend on the situation, he added.

Radev rejected claims that there were problems affecting commercial shipping. “The ships have not stopped operating,” he said.

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