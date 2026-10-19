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President Iliana Iotova and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Discuss Closer Cooperation between Bulgaria and China

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Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
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The head of state raised the possibility of establishing a direct air link between Sofia and Beijing.

задълбочаването сътрудничеството българия китай обсъди президентът илияна йотова външния министър уан

President Iliana Iotova and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation between Bulgaria and the People’s Republic of China at a meeting at the Presidency, the head of state’s press secretariat said on October 19.

During the talks, President Iotova highlighted the longstanding partnership between the two countries, built on mutual trust and friendship. Both sides agreed that the joint declaration signed by Presidents Rumen Radev and Xi Jinping in 2019 to elevate bilateral relations to the level of a strategic partnership had given a positive impetus to their development. Iliana Iotova and Wang Yi identified opportunities to deepen cooperation in a number of areas, including the economy, trade, education and culture.

China’s Foreign Minister described his meeting with the President as a clear indication of the level of friendship between the two countries. Wang Yi said that the formation of a regular Bulgarian government following the parliamentary elections in April provided a stable basis for deepening the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and China and accelerating the implementation of joint projects already under way. The diplomat thanked Iliana Iotova for her consistent support for the development of Bulgarian-Chinese relations.

The head of state raised the possibility of establishing a direct air link between Sofia and Beijing, saying it would create opportunities to strengthen business contacts and cultural ties between the two peoples. Bulgaria also expressed hope that Bulgarian agricultural products would gain easier access to the Chinese market.

The conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine were among the key topics discussed at the meeting at 2 Dondukov Boulevard. Both sides agreed that resolving them required active diplomatic efforts.

“We are living in the most conflict-riddena time since the Second World War. Today’s world needs greater trust and a stronger sense of responsibility. We must leave our children a secure world in which they can develop their potential,” Iliana Iotova said. She emphasised the negative impact of wars on countries’ economies and social systems.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighted the Bulgarian President’s address to the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September, which focused on peace and the need for countries to overcome their differences through dialogue.

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