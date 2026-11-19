"Bulgaria currently lacks the technical military capabilities to shoot down drones," Prime Minister Rumen Radev said at a Black Sea conference organised by the Friedrich Ebert Foundation. According to the Prime Minister, drone attacks are extremely difficult to detect with the equipment currently available to Bulgaria.

“We have many politicians in Bulgaria who think like flat-earthers. They do not believe the Earth is round and assume that, if we have a radar on the Black Sea coast, it will be able to detect a low-flying drone 100 kilometres inland, let alone a naval drone, which has a very low profile and a reflective surface. Well, that simply cannot be done. No such radar has ever been manufactured,” the Prime Minister said.

He said the Black Sea should be transformed from a zone of conflict into a zone of shared security.

“If we want to address the issues concerning the Black Sea, we must contribute to resolving global challenges, particularly the war in Ukraine. To do that, we need a clear-headed assessment of what is happening in this war, how it is unfolding, how it is evolving and how it should come to an end,” Radev said.

He argued that Russia had made a number of serious strategic miscalculations, including underestimating the Ukrainian people's determination to resist. Ukraine, he added, had also made a mistake with its counter-offensive in 2023.