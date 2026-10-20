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Remains Linked to the Drone Attack on 'Chelsea-3' Have Been Found

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Remains linked to the attack on the vessel Chelsea 3 in the Black Sea have been found. They are to be analysed by Bulgarian authorities, Transport Minister Georgi Peev announced. He added that there had been no decline in shipping traffic at the ports of Varna and Burgas.

The Sofia Military District Prosecutor’s Office announced yesterday that pre-trial proceedings had been launched in connection with an alleged crime in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea involving the vessel Chelsea 3.

Georgi Peev, Minister of Transport: “As far as I have been informed, certain fragments have already been found and are currently being analysed. Once we have the results, the public will of course be duly informed. If the Bulgarian authorities lack the technical capacity, there are partner organisations with considerable experience in investigations of this kind. We will involve them and seek technical assistance and any other support that may be necessary.”

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