Remains Linked to the Drone Attack on 'Chelsea-3' Have Been Found

Remains linked to the attack on the vessel Chelsea 3 in the Black Sea have been found. They are to be analysed by Bulgarian authorities, Transport Minister Georgi Peev announced. He added that there had been no decline in shipping traffic at the ports of Varna and Burgas.

The Sofia Military District Prosecutor’s Office announced yesterday that pre-trial proceedings had been launched in connection with an alleged crime in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea involving the vessel Chelsea 3.