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Нова атака с дронове срещу кораби в Черно море близо до бреговете на България *** Премиерът призова ЕК и НАТО за общи усилия за спиране на атаките срещу търговски кораби *** Румен Радев се срещна с руския посланик Елеонора Митрофанова в Министерския съвет

Russian National Wanted over Firearms Offences and Links to Extremist Group Has Been Detained

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Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
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If found guilty, the penalty is up to 10 years in prison

задържаха руски гражданин издирван оръжия участие екстремистка група

The District Court in Haskovo (Southern Bulgaria) has ordered the temporary detention for up to 40 days of a Russian national wanted internationally through INTERPOL for extradition.

Anzor Unezhev, 40, has been sought by Russian authorities since 2020 in connection with three alleged offences: involvement in the illegal manufacture of firearms; the unlawful acquisition, possession and sale of firearms and ammunition; and organising the activities of an extremist group.

The offences carry a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years.

He was apprehended three days ago in the area of Sladun, a village near the border, in Svilengrad Municipality, after entering Bulgaria from Türkiye.

The Russian national told the court that he had been living in Türkiye for 19 years, where he had been granted political asylum. He said he also wished to seek asylum in Bulgaria.

The court ordered his detention because he has no identity documents other than a driving licence and has no registered address in Bulgaria.

The ruling may be appealed before the Plovdiv Court of Appeal.

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