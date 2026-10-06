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ИЗВЪНРЕДНО
Два кораба са ударени от дронове в български води, единият е потънал. Премиерът Румен Радев свика среща с институциите след инцидента в Черно море. Абсолютно недопустима атака в българската изключителна икономическа зона, коментира той. Президентът Илияна Йотова свиква КСНС заради морската сигурност на България

Search for the Sailors from Sunken Ship "Alfa Watan" Continues Following Drone Attack on Ships near the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast

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Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
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The fate of the sailors from the sunken ship 'Alfa Watan' is deeply concerning. The search and rescue operation by air and sea is still under way.

The vessel was attacked by drones during the night in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea.

The site of the incident is about 80 nautical miles in a straight line from the Bulgarian coast. According to local sailors and fishermen, the distance is too great for debris from the ships to reach the shore. If it were to happen, it would probably take weeks or even months.

According to those who spend every day at sea, the direction of sea winds and currents is more important than the distance.

The incident is of particular significance for Bulgaria because, for the first time since the start of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, commercial vessels have been hit by drones in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone.

The search and rescue operation for the sailors from the sunken vessel is continuing.

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