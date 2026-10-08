Serious Accident with One Fatality and Four Injured near the Village of Karavelovo in Karlovo Region

A serious road accident in which one person was killed and four others injured occurred today, October 8, on the road between the Karlovo-area villages of Karavelovo and Kliment. The incident was reported to the emergency number 112 at around 11.30am. Initial information indicates that the 61-year-old driver of a car entered the opposite lane, where he collided head-on with a minibus.

An 83-year-old female passenger in the car was killed at the scene. The driver and another passenger in the car, a 75-year-old man, were taken to hospital. Medical assistance is also being provided to the 41-year-old female minibus driver and her 32-year-old passenger.

The scene has been secured by officers from the Karlovo District Police Department, while traffic in the area is being diverted along alternative routes.

The causes and circumstances of the serious accident are being investigated.